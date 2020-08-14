Aston Merrygold spoke up on Loose Women about his young son receiving racist abuse online.

On the daytime TV programme today (Friday, August 14), the former JLS star said his “rage boiled” as he fought to keep his cool when he saw comments from cruel trolls directed at his two-year-old son, Grayson.

Aston Merrygold was on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

What did Aston Merrygold say on Loose Women?

Speaking on the programme, the singer said he was fuming as he read an abusive comment on Instagram. His fiancée, Sarah, calmed him down.

Aston said, via video link: “Honestly, I’ve had thick skin since I was very young, [when I experienced] racism.”

Nothing, he said, prepared him to see it directed at his children.

He continued: “The rage boiled, took over. My thing was, I was a bit like, ‘I need to get in a car and find this person’. I [felt] overcome with rage. Speaking to my partner, she had to calm me down.

Aston said Grayson, two, received “vile” racist abuse (Credit: ITV)

“[I thought], ‘Okay, we need try and tackle this the right way, we need to do it publicly. We need to make sure these people can’t get away with such vile things.”

Aston and Sarah have a public Instagram account, @graysonjaxmerrygold, where they share pictures of the toddler.

What is the matter with people!

Reacting on Twitter, disgusted viewers branded it a “disgrace” that people would think to troll a two-year-old child.

One said angrily: “It’s disgraceful that your darling boy was abused. He looks like an absolute treasure. You made me cry when you described [being] unprepared [for abuse] as a parent.”

Aston and his partner, Sarah, run an Instagram account for Grayson (Credit: ITV)

‘Disgusted by this story’

Another said: “I find it incomprehensible that anyone would think it’s in any way acceptable to troll a two year old. What planet are these nutters on?”

A third raged: “Absolutely disgusted by this story. Racism is awful and we need to do all we can to stamp this out.”

Someone else put: “Just shameful, what is the matter with people!”

Aston and Sarah share two children. Their eldest, Grayson, was born in January 2018, and they welcome their second, Macauley, this summer.

