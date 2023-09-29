Aston Merrygold announces he’s expecting third baby with his wife: ‘The best news’

Strictly star Aston Merrygold has announced he’s expecting his third child with his wife Sarah.

The couple announced the lovely news on Instagram on Friday (September 29) in an adorable video with their two sons.

In the video, Aston and Sarah are seen sitting down their boys before telling them the big news.

Aston Merrygold baby news

In the clip, Aston is heard saying: “We want to tell you something, very special.”

The video then shows Aston going to pick up something – a pregnancy test! He then shows it to the camera, revealing the positive result. Images of Aston and Sarah then pop up as the couple beam alongside the test.

Another part of footage shows Sarah having a scan. One of their sons is heard asking: “What is that noise?” to which someone replies: “The heartbeat.”

Aston and his wife are expecting baby number three (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Back home, their youngest son tells Sarah: “I want to look after the baby.”

The adorable video ended with images of the family smiling and kissing Sarah’s bump. The wrote: “In case you missed it, we’re having a baby.”

The couple wrote on Instagram: “We have some news. Baby M3rrygold 2024.”

Their followers were over the moon by the news as Rochelle Humes wrote: “Crying again.”

Alesha Dixon commented: “We love you!!!”

Aston and Sarah announced the news on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, JB Gill added: “The best news EVER. Congratulations to you all! Big love from #TheGills.”

A fan also said: “Congratulations to you and your beautiful family A, blessed with another blessing.”

“The besttt news soo happy for you all,” someone else wrote.

Another person added: “Ahh congratulations to you both! So pleased for you both.”

JLS singer Aston and Sarah married last year. They welcomed son Grayson Jax in early 2018. Meanwhile, they then welcomed son Macaulay Shay in 2020.

