Strictly Come Dancing star Nigel Harman shares fears over next live performance

He was top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with an impressive 32 points following the first live show on Saturday (September 23).

But Nigel Harman clearly isn’t getting too complacent in the competition, as he shared his fears over his next performance.

After dancing the paso doble with professional partner Katya Jones, the former EastEnders actor is tackling the Viennese waltz for week two.

Nigel Harman has shared his fears over his next live performance (Credit: BBC)

Strictly’s Nigel Harman discusses his week two dance

During a VT on Strictly: It Takes Two on Wednesday (September 27), viewers got a sneak peek into how their rehearsals are going.

“It’s really technically difficult. Nothing is natural,” Nigel said. Katya added: “We’ve spent quite a lot of time fixing the head.”

He continued, sharing his fears over the performance: “I honestly feel like a scarecrow that’s been slightly blown over. There’s some joy in here somewhere, I just hope it arrives before we get to the weekend.”

Elsewhere, Layton Williams opened up about taking on the quickstep.

Layton, who is partnered with Nikita Kuzmin, said: “The hardest thing is doing the arms with the legs but I’m finding the galavanting about quite fun. But I do think I look also like a crab. But I’m hoping I’m going to get everything correct on Saturday night.”

Katya Jones revealed they’ve spent a lot of time in rehearsals “fixing” his head (Credit: BBC)

Nigel’s past dance experience

It comes after both Nigel and Layton’s previous dance experience became a burning topic of conversation.

After leaving EastEnders, Nigel appeared in theatre shows such as Guys and Dolls. He also revealed that, aged 16, he did a dance diploma, then went to work as a dancer on the cruise ships.

Meanwhile, Layton has appeared in the likes of Billy Elliot and Everyone’s Talking About Jamie. However, there was a stark difference between how the judges addressed their past.

Read more: Strictly fans accuse producers of having ‘clear favourites’ as week 2 dances revealed

