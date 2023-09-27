Strictly fans accuse producers of having ‘clear favourites’ as week 2 dances revealed

Strictly Come Dancing fans have accused bosses at the BBC of having a “clear favourite” ahead of week 2 of the dance show.

The accusations came after the songs and dances for week 2 were revealed on social media. It came after former EastEnders star Nigel Harman topped the leaderboard with his sensational paso doble on Saturday night’s Strictly (September 23).

Strictly Come Dancing: Week 2 songs and dances

This Saturday night (October 1), the couples will take to the dance floor for the second time.

Angela and Kai, Ellie and Vito and Krishnan and Laura will all perform a foxtrot. Zara and Graziano, Layton and Nikita and Annabel and Johannes will all perform a quickstep. Meanwhile, Bobby and Dianne and Nikita and Gorka will perform a Charleston.

Elsewhere, Nigel and Katya will be the only pair dancing a Viennese waltz. Les and Nancy will dance a samba. Amanda and Giovanni have the salsa. Angela and Carlos have the jive. Adam and Luba will perform a tango, Eddie and Karen will perform a cha cha cha and Jody and Jowita will dance a paso doble.

The announcement definitely got fans talking on social media. One asked: “I was wondering… Do the couples pick their own songs and dance style? Or is it a draw from the hat?” One commenter appeared to have some behind-the-scenes info and posted: “I believe (but am not certain) that the pro has input into which dance they do each week but the producers will have the overarching decision.”

And it seems that was enough to put the cat amongst the pigeons and cause some to speculate that producers had “clear favourites”.

Nigel and Katya will be the only couple dancing a Viennese waltz this Saturday, sparking accusations of favouritism (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

“Hmmm, two weeks in a row that Nigel and Amanda get to be the only ones to dance a certain dance style, while the other contestants double or triple up? BBC producers’ favourites becoming very clear,” one alleged.

Another accused: “They have both been given their own dance styles that no one else is dancing, two weeks in a row to help them stand out. So obviously someone is favouring them in production.”

Others agreed, with one posting: “So many quicksteps.”

‘There’s only one samba and one jive’

However, some viewers were in the Strictly producers’ court as they rightly pointed out: “There is only one samba and one jive also.”

Only one tango, one cha cha cha and one paso doble will also be performed on Saturday night, surely shutting down the “clear favourite” claims.

Another fan seemed thrilled with the dance selection, and admitted they can’t wait to watch it live in the studio: “I’ve got tickets this week I’m so excited! Happy to see a couple of Charlestons and quicksteps!”

Jealous? Us? You betcha!

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday (October 1) at 6.20pm.

