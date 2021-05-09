Jesy Nelson looked incredible as she posed in a revealing bra and Playboy brand combo.

The former Little Mix star, 29, smouldered in a new set of pictures published on social media.

Taking to Instagram, her ample cleavage and washboard abs were firmly on display as she posed in a plain black bra, Fiorucci hat and Playboy trousers.

Jesy Nelson with Little Mix prior to the split (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Jesy Nelson fans say about the Playboy picture?

The star captioned the snaps with: “Morning you lovely lot.”

And her fans rushed to compliment the former X Factor winner on how fab she looked.

One user commented: “Ain’t she just a dream,” while another penned: “Thank you for blessing us with your beauty on a Sunday morning!!”

And a third user wrote: “Looking gorgeous as ever,” and a further commented: “Good morning you stunning angel!”

However, other users appeared more concerned over Jesy’s relationship with her former Little Mixers.

Jesy is moving on (Credit: Splash News)

What’s happened with Jesy and Little Mix?

Rumours have swirled for days that she is no longer on speaking terms with the group.

What’s more, her Cosmopolitan UK cover was revealed the same day that Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced her pregnancy.

But Jesy hasn’t appeared to publicly congratulate her former girl group member on the happy news.

One user asked: “Have you congratulated Leigh-Anne yet???”

And another user asked: “Is it true you don’t want to work with them any more?”

An insider claimed to The Sun last week that Jesy hasn’t stayed in touch with the group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

The source claimed:”The plan was always to stay in touch but that just hasn’t happened because Jesy didn’t want it.

“She wants to sever ties and start again — that seems to be both professionally and personally.”

What has Jesy Nelson said about leaving the band?

Meanwhile, in her interview with Cosmopolitan, she said she feels so much better since leaving Little Mix.

Especially as she doesn’t feel pressure to lose weight any more.

Jesy explained: “Since I’ve left, I feel free.

“I don’t wake up with anxiety, thinking, I’ve got to do a music video today, I need to starve myself. Or, I need to go on an extreme diet so I can look like the other three. That was consuming me.”

After leaving the band officially in December, Jesy is said to be now working on solo music projects.

