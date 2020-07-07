Who is Jessica De Gouw dating? The Secrets She Keeps star has a famous boyfriend

Jessica De Gouw stars in psychological thriller The Secrets She Keeps.

But fans may recognise the Australian actress from her previous work on the small screen.

So who is Jessica De Gouw dating and what else has been in?

Here's everything you need to know...

Jessica De Gouw plays Meghan Shaughnessy in The Secrets She Keeps (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Jessica De Gouw?

Jessica is a 32-year-old actress from Perth.

Prior to The Secrets She Keeps, her biggest role was Helena Bertinelli in Sky One series Arrow.

She also played Elizabeth in the TV series Underground, Amelia Lydgate in Vienna Blood and Witch in Gretel & Hansel.

The actress is dating her Dracula co-star Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Credit: Splash News)

In 2013, she portrayed Mina Murray in the drama series Dracula.

Opening up about her acting career, she told Female First: "I've been fortunate enough to have recently been allowed to play some amazing characters... And they are all so different.

"I went from The Huntress to Mina Murray and then straight on to an incredible indie film in Australia called Cut Snake, which is set in the 70's."

She added: "I love each of them, but particularly because of their differences. I'm never bored."

Who is Jessica De Gouw dating?

Jessica has been dating fellow actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen since 2013.

The pair met while filming the Sky series Dracula – he played the part of Jonathan Harker.

Netflix fans may will recognise the actor as Luke Crain from The Haunting of Hill House.

The pair are pretty tight-lipped when it comes to their relationship.

However, they have taken to social media over the years to share the occasional picture together.

Oliver previously wrote about Jessica: "Life wouldn't be the same without you kid."

When it was his birthday, she shared a snap and captioned it: "I thank my lucky stars for you."

Does Jessica De Gouw have children?

Jessica doesn't currently have children.

How tall is Jessica De Gouw?

Jessica is 5 foot 8 inches (1.73 m).

The Secrets She Keeps is on BBC One, Mondays and Tuesdays at 9pm.

