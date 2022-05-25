Jeremy Piven couldn’t eat at dinner with Dynamo due to strict movie regime

Jeremy Piven enlisted the help of celebrity trainer Ruben Tabares to help get in shape for his latest film, The Performance.

The actor, who stars as tap dancer Harold in the new film with Robert Carlyle and Adam Garcia, had to go on a strict eating and exercise regime for the role.

Whilst dining out with magician Dynamo, the star could only order a glass of water as he’d reached his daily calorie limit while filming the movie.

Jeremy Piven enlisted a celebrity trainer for his new movie The Performance (Credit: Cover Images)

Jeremy Piven undergoes intense training for film role

Celebrity trainer Ruben revealed that Jeremy, 56, got into peak fitness to handle the physical demands of playing a dancer.

There were also numerous takes involved during filming.

“He’s like the rest of us, he just likes to eat food,” Ruben smiled. “When you have to restrict the number of calories, food becomes a little bit blander. And you have to look at things you can’t have, like sauces.”

Ruben continued: “I went to a dinner with him and I invited Dynamo and some other people.

“We all had something to eat apart from Jeremy who’d already eaten his number of calories for that day. And he just sat there and had water while the rest of us were stuffing our faces.”

Watching his dinner companions chow down didn’t faze the triple Emmy winner though, who Ruben praises for his dedication.

Ruben Tabares has trained the likes of David Haye and Amir Khan (Credit: Cover Images)

‘He’s like the rest of us, he just likes to eat food’

“You’d be surprised how similar an actor and a world champion boxer are in terms of their mindset,” said the wellbeing expert.

Ruben also added supplements into Jeremy’s tailored nutrition plan, using two blends he developed with health and beauty brand The Organic Pharmacy.

The blends, called Performance and Longevity, are made with only natural ingredients, including ginseng and beetroot, which boosts aerobic endurance amongst other benefits.

In addition, they include turmeric root and B12, designed to reduce muscle fatigue and help fight tiredness.

“[Supplements were] very important. When you’re decreasing the amount of food that you’re having then you’re also decreasing the number of vitamins and minerals,” Ruben shared.

“You need to make sure that you’re getting in all your background nutrients; vitamins, minerals, enzymes, probiotics and prebiotics.”

