Feast like royals this Platinum Jubilee with a special 7m sandwich from Subway

Subway is celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee the only way it knows how… with a giant sandwich!

This year marks seven decades since Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne.

It’s the first time a British monarch has ever reached the milestone.

To celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, street parties are being planned up and down the country, as well as official events like a star-studded concert and a Jubilee Flotilla.

However, Subway has an even bigger idea in mind.

The popular fast food company has created an incredible Jubilee-inspired sandwich and it’s the brand’s biggest sub to date.

Subway goes large for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a giant sandwich that is 7m long (Credit: Cover Images)

Subway celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Sandwich chain Subway is – quite literally – going the extra mile with its special Jubilee jubilations.

A giant sub, measuring a whopping 7m long, a metre for each decade of the Queen’s reign, is in the works and will be making it’s way to one lucky sandwich-lover’s street party.

The mega deal, which is not for the faint-hearted, can serve up to 30 people.

So it’s the perfect dish to serve at your Jubilee bash!

The sandwich is also made up of variety of different fillings that will make your mouth water.

It includes approximately 340 lettuce leaves, 256 slices of cheese, 250 chunks of chicken, 128 slices of ham, 96 slices of pepperoni and salami and 64 slices of turkey.

It also contains 96 slices of tomatoes, peppers, cucumber, pickles, olives and jalepenos and 150 slices of onion.

The sub even includes the Jubilee-inspired limited edition Coronation Tikka, Italian BMT, Turkey & Ham and Veggie Delite.

Subway’s 7m sub contains the Jubilee-inspired Coronation Tikka, Italian BMT, Turkey & Ham and Veggie Delite (Credit: Cover Images)

When will the 7m sub launch?

The biggest sub the sandwich brand has ever attempted will launch ahead of British Sandwich Week, which starts on May 22.

In order to win the 7m sub for yourself, Subway fans can enter a prize draw online.

