Millie Mackintosh transforms into Audrey Hepburn for fun new breakfast campaign

Millie Mackintosh has transformed into Breakfast at Tiffany’s star Audrey Hepburn to pay homage to cinema’s best morning scenes.

The Made In Chelsea star, who shares two daughters with husband Hugo Taylor, has teamed up with Kellogg’s to launch its Special K campaign: Start good. Stay good.

Millie has transformed into Audrey Hepburn for Kellogg’s latest campaign (Credit: Cover Images)

Millie Mackintosh takes on iconic movie scenes

As well as donning the black dress and dark shades that Hepburn famously wore to play Holly Golightly in the 1961 film, Millie has morphed into other relatable female characters.

These include Bridget Jones, fashionista teen Cher Horowitz from Clueless and Singin’ in the Rain’s Kathy Selden.

Read more: Feast like royals this Platinum Jubilee with a special 7m sandwich from Subway

The four instantly-recognisable looks came from a list of the top 10 most iconic morning scenes, as voted for by the public.

The opening of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, where Holly eats her breakfast outside of the jewellery store, topped the poll with more than a third of the votes.

The former MIC star also took on Bridget Jones (Credit: Cover Images)

Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz scrolling through her outfit options is another.

Meanwhile, Renée Zellweger wrapped in a duvet in Bridget Jones’s Diary was also voted as one of the nation’s favourite iconic morning movie moments.

‘Each character is so iconic’

The Good Morning, Good Morning song and dance sequence from Singin’ in the Rain – made famous by Debbie Reynolds, Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor – also came in the top five.

Talking about the campaign, Millie said: “It was such fun putting my very own twist on these amazing Hollywood morning scenes. Each character is so iconic.

Millie as Singin’ in the Rain’s Kathy Selden (Credit: Cover Images)

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage- who was his wife and what happened between them?

“I always wanted to hang out with Cher Horowitz in Clueless and be her friend, and I’ve always been obsessed with Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

“I love simple and elegant fashion and an LBD is so stylish and really chic.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.