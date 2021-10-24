Jeremy Kyle has finally got married to his fiancée Vicky after postponing their wedding day six times.

The former talk show host, 56, and Vicky 38, have been together since 2017 and welcomed their first child together last year.

Now, on Saturday, the couple tied the knot at All Saints Church in Windsor and Jeremy has said Vicky has been his “rock” in his “darkest times”.

The presenter told The Sun: “Vick’s been my rock in my darkest times.

“So to see her today, having such fun enjoying the wedding of her dreams, was perfect.

“Thankfully, at what is our sixth attempt after all the Covid cancellations and postponements, we got to enjoy the big day we’d both longed for.”

In photos obtained by the publication, Vicky looked stunning in a floor-length satin dress and veil.

Meanwhile, Jeremy wore a navy blue suit.

The couple got together after Jeremy split from his second wife Carla Germaine.

Jeremy and Carla share three children – Alice, Ava amd Henry.

The star also has daughter Harriet from his first marriage to Kirsty Rowley.

Jeremy and Vicky welcomed a baby boy last year.

Jeremy previously praised Vicky for getting him “back on his feet”.

He told The Sun last month: “She’s not from that TV world and her advice has really helped me find perspective.

“I would give Vic massive, massive credit for getting me back on my feet.

“She’s seen me at my best, and at my lowest ever ebb, and still wants to marry me. She is the love of my life and I’m a very lucky man.”

Following the axing of his talk show The Jeremy Kyle Show in 2019 after the death of guest Steve Dymond, Jeremy has launched a talkRadio show.

Speaking about what his show would involve, Jeremy said: “Just honesty, debate, whatever, a rollercoaster. At the end of the day whatever you want to talk about.”

