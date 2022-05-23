Jeremy Clarkson has shared a photo with his daughter Emily on her wedding day.

The former Top Gear presenter, 62, told Instagram followers he’s ‘never been happier’ while opening up about the family occasion.

Emily, 27, is the eldest of Jeremy’s three children he shares with ex-wife Frances Cain.

Gruff TV favourite Jeremy also showed his softer side as he addressed his approval for his new son-in-law.

Jeremy has shared two posts regarding Emily’s nuptials with his 4.7 million Instagram followers.

The first, uploaded yesterday (Sunday May 22) evening, contained a short clip of what appears to be Emily and her husband’s first dance.

Wedding guests surround them and watch as the newlyweds glide across the dance floor.

Jeremy poignantly captioned the post: “The happiest day of my life.”

And friends who apparently attended agreed the bash was a joyous event.

“It was the happiest fun wedding ever and your speech was real and true,” one Insta user commented.

And Jodie Kidd concurred: “The best ever. The most amazing day and night. Love you all so much.”

Jeremy Clarkson on daughter’s wedding

Then later on Sunday evening, the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host shared a touching snap of him and Emily.

The black and white shot shows them embracing with drinks in their hands, with Emily beaming as she looks towards the camera.

An earnest Jeremy revealed in the caption he was almost lost for words to relate his joy.

I am being very unmanly about this weekend.

He wrote: “Fathers. I cannot even begin to describe how wonderful it is when your daughter gets married to someone you like.

“I am being very unmanly about this weekend.

“It was just sublime. I have never been happier.”

Jeremy’s Insta fans were bowled over by his sincere expressions and heartwarming image.

“Well isn’t this the sweetest thing I’ve seen all day. Huge congratulations,” remarked one well wisher.

Clarkson’s Farm cast member approves of his new son-in-law (Credit: Amazon Prime Video UK YouTube)

Another wrote: “Nothing unmanly about being happy for your children. Cheers.”

Meanwhile, musician Jools Holland joked: “Congratulations on wonderful marriage (and on liking someone).”

