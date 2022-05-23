Jeremy Clarkson laughs during an interview
News

Jeremy Clarkson shares pic with daughter on her wedding day as he’s ‘never been happier’

Expressed himself sincerely following weekend nuptials

By Robert Leigh

Jeremy Clarkson has shared a photo with his daughter Emily on her wedding day.

The former Top Gear presenter, 62, told Instagram followers he’s ‘never been happier’ while opening up about the family occasion.

Emily, 27, is the eldest of Jeremy’s three children he shares with ex-wife Frances Cain.

Gruff TV favourite Jeremy also showed his softer side as he addressed his approval for his new son-in-law.

Jeremy Clarkson chats on Top Gear
Proud Jeremy Clarkson told fans the wedding weekend for his daughter was ‘sublime’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Jeremy Clarkson daughter

Jeremy has shared two posts regarding Emily’s nuptials with his 4.7 million Instagram followers.

The first, uploaded yesterday (Sunday May 22) evening, contained a short clip of what appears to be Emily and her husband’s first dance.

Wedding guests surround them and watch as the newlyweds glide across the dance floor.

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson ‘driver jibe’ infuriates Ant and Dec fans during Saturday Night Takeaway appearance

Jeremy poignantly captioned the post: “The happiest day of my life.”

And friends who apparently attended agreed the bash was a joyous event.

“It was the happiest fun wedding ever and your speech was real and true,” one Insta user commented.

And Jodie Kidd concurred: “The best ever. The most amazing day and night. Love you all so much.”

Jeremy Clarkson on daughter’s wedding

Then later on Sunday evening, the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host shared a touching snap of him and Emily.

The black and white shot shows them embracing with drinks in their hands, with Emily beaming as she looks towards the camera.

An earnest Jeremy revealed in the caption he was almost lost for words to relate his joy.

I am being very unmanly about this weekend.

He wrote: “Fathers. I cannot even begin to describe how wonderful it is when your daughter gets married to someone you like.

“I am being very unmanly about this weekend.

“It was just sublime. I have never been happier.”

Jeremy’s Insta fans were bowled over by his sincere expressions and heartwarming image.

“Well isn’t this the sweetest thing I’ve seen all day. Huge congratulations,” remarked one well wisher.

Jeremy Clarkson filming in a field for Amazon
Clarkson’s Farm cast member approves of his new son-in-law (Credit: Amazon Prime Video UK YouTube)

Another wrote: “Nothing unmanly about being happy for your children. Cheers.”

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

Meanwhile, musician Jools Holland joked: “Congratulations on wonderful marriage (and on liking someone).”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Holly Willoughby listens intently
Blow for Holly Willoughby as her TV show is ‘quietly axed’ despite ‘amazing chemistry’
Bradley and the chasers on The Chase
Beat the Chasers fans all make same complaint to ITV as 2022 series ends
Carol Kirkwood engaged
BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood announces she’s engaged live on air as she flashes ring
BGT star Amanda Holden on stage with a young magician
BGT: Amanda Holden under fire as viewers all moan about the same thing
Helen Skelton posing with her husband in a red dress
Helen Skelton shares adorable picture with baby girl amid split from husband
Richard Osman and Ingrid Oliver both look to the side
Pointless star Richard Osman confirms he’s getting married – who is his famous bride to be?