Jasmine Harman admits ‘it breaks my heart he’s never coming back’ as she reflects on family loss

A Place In The Sun favourite Jasmine Harman has shared her devastation over a sad family death.

The TV presenter lost her dog Jet in a “tragic accident” a month ago.

After scattering his ashes, Jasmine paid tribute to her furry friend and admitted that “it breaks my heart he’s never coming back”.

TV presenter Jasmine Harman reflected on her family loss (Credit: ITV)

Jasmine Harman reflects on Jet’s death

A Place In The Sun presenter Jasmine Harman paid tribute to her dog Jet who passed away a month ago.

Jasmine Harman’s dog sadly died in a “tragic accident” in July.

She revealed news in an Instagram post, saying: “My heart is broken. A tragic accident and he is taken from us far, far too soon.”

One month later, Jasmine reflected on her tragic loss as they scattered Jet’s ashes in his “favourite paddling spot”.

She shared a heartfelt message to her beloved pooch alongside a photo of her dog and his paddling spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Harman (@jasmineharman)

Jasmine wrote: “Hard to believe that it has been a month already since our beautiful, gentle boy Jet departed this world.

“It still breaks my heart every time I think of him and doesn’t seem possible that he’s never coming back.

“This weekend we scattered his ashes in his favourite paddling spot. RIP Jet. Mummy loves you and misses you so much xxx.”

Jasmine Harman pays tribute to her dog who passed away (Credit: Splash News)

Fans jumped to the comments to share their love and support.

One fan wrote: “My heart goes out to you Jasmine. What an unimaginable loss you and your family have experienced. Sending so much love to you whilst your heart heals.”

Another said: “This brought tears to my eyes. Heartbreaking. Our doggie is our baby too, a full member of our family and one day we will be in the same position… Hopefully not for a few years yet. Lot’s of love to you all.”

A third added: “So sorry to read this. It’s just so incredibly heartbreaking when it happens. They’re so much a big part of the family. Sending love.”

