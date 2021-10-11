Jasmine Harman has been praised by fans after celebrating her natural body on social media.

The A Place In The Sun presenter, 45, proudly showed off her figure on Instagram today (October 11), as she modelled a crop top and leggings.

In the caption, Jasmine explained that she was nervous to post the photo.

Jasmine Harman discusses the importance of body positivity

The shot showed Jasmine posing in a purple gym set.

Alongside the photo, she penned: “I’ve been doing a lot of soul searching about sharing my progress photos and a few people have encouraged me to practice what I preach about body positivity, not feeling like you have to hide, whatever your body size or shape.

“It is hard for me to share this photo, as I still don’t feel ‘ready’ and I’m hoping no-one will ‘body-shame’ me.

I hope someone out there will feel empowered and represented

“I was thinking of putting it on my story so at least it would vanish after 24 hours, then I realised this would be my 1400th post and if you’ve followed me for a while, you’ll know I like to say something a bit deep and meaningful every 100 posts! So here it is.”

In addition, Jasmine added: “Yes I’ve got a big tum. Whatever. I hope someone out there will feel empowered and represented.

“Not everyone on IG had the perfect bod or the perfect life! We can only do our best and being kind and true to yourself is a great place to start.”

Jasmine Harman opened up about body positivity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The TV star also added a string of meaningful hashtags, including ‘real bodies’, ‘not pregnant’ and ‘progress’.

Jasmine’s post received plenty of supportive comment from fans.

One said: “Well done Jasmine, very brave of you. You look great! It’s a shame it doesn’t feel right for you to post this.”

Another added: “But it’s a normal body… and that’s why we love you!”

A third wrote: “You are beautiful and representative of what most of us look like. Thank you for sharing normality.”

A fourth posted: “Oh look, a real women and one that’s had kids. You look fabulous!”

Jasmine Harman presents A Place in the Sun on Channel 4 (Credit: C4)

Jasmine opens up about her weight

Meanwhile, Jasmine opened up about her weight to Entertainment Daily in April this year.

In the honest chat, the star admitted to gaining “extra flab” during lockdown.

However, she decided to tackle the problem and began exercising again.

She told us: “I never expected to go back to eating junk food and not exercising so I really felt like I’d let myself down and I was letting other people down who had been inspired by my weight loss journey.

“So I decided I had to come clean.”

Speaking about exercising, Jasmine shared: “I definitely feel more myself. I still have wobbles and moments of not being kind to myself but I think we all do that and that’s just part of life.”

