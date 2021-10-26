Janette Manrara has given fans an inside look at the wedding of her Morning Live pal Kym Marsh.

The Corrie star tied the knot with her soldier husband, Scott Ratcliff, earlier this month.

It was a star-studded affair, with many of Kym’s showbiz pals in attendance, including Strictly star Janette.

To celebrate her friend’s big day, Janette took to Instagram to share some snaps from the reception.

However, some fans were left initially confused.

In a post that has since been deleted, Janette was seen posing with Kym in her wedding dress and Morning Live co-host Gethin Jones.

Some of Janette’s followers felt as though it looked like Kym and Gethin had just walked down the aisle.

And, as she reposted a picture from the wedding this afternoon (October 26), fans were once again saying the same thing.

What did Janette Manrara post and Kym Marsh and her husband?

“I thought Kym got married to Gethin for a second there,” commented one fan.

Others were confused and thought that Kym had married a Gethin lookalike.

One replied: “Wow, Gethin Jones lookalike! You all look amazing x”.

“Hilarious, we just thought he was the groom!” said another.

While a third added: “I thought the exact same!”

“Ha this looks like Kym and Geth got married,” said another.

“Thought you’d married Gethan for a minute then,” another laughed.

“I’m surely not the only one who looked at that and said, I didn’t know she’d married Gethin?!?!” chucked another.

‘You look amazing’

Meanwhile, other fans were quick to congratulate Kym on tying the knot.

“Congratulations Kim and Scott,” said one fan.

Another said: “Wow, you all look amazing. Congratulations!”

The happy couple first announced their engagement in June after three years together.

Kym said at the time that she planned to get married this year so her beloved father, David, could walk her down the aisle.

David is battling incurable prostate cancer. As a result, Kym has made efforts to step out of the limelight for a while to stay close to her family.

In July, Kym revealed that planning for the wedding had given her dad something happy to focus on.

She told OK!: “My mum and dad absolutely adore Scott.

“This is a bit of good news because Dad’s not too well, but responding well to his latest treatment.”

The Michelle Connor actress added: “They can’t cure him, but their hope is that it slows everything down and we get some good time with him. I think the main thing is taking the pain away.”

