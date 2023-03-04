Jane McDonald smiling in pink top on Loose Women
Jane McDonald ‘blown away’ as she makes announcement to delighted fans

Jane has been busy filming again!

By Rebecca Carter

Jane McDonald has delighted Instagram fans with her latest filming update.

The singer and TV favourite, 59, shared a video to her Instagram as she revealed she’s been filming in a “stunning location”.

Jane captioned the post: “I’m filming in a stunning location this week. I can’t wait to share where I am with you… watch this space!!”

Jane McDonald on Instagram

In the video, Jane said: “Hello everyone. Second day of filming today and this place is breathtaking.

“I’ve just been blown away.”

The former Loose Women star added: “I really can’t wait for you to see this programme. See you soon!”

Fans loved the announcement and expressed their excitement in the comments.

Jane McDonald smiling during Loose Women appearance
Jane has made an announcement about filming (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “Looking good Jane love your outfit, looking forward to this programme, you’re certainly keeping us guessing.”

Another commented: “Hi Jane glad you’re enjoying your filming of new shows when are you back on TV to share your great journeys.”

Second day of filming today and this place is breathtaking.

Someone else added: “Can’t wait to see what you’ve been up too! Take care my lovely!”

Meawhile, a fourth wrote: “Can’t wait to see it Jane, looking gorgeous as always.”

Jane McDonald holding an award and smiling
Jane has been busy filming recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jane’s latest TV update comes weeks after some fans urged her to rest.

She shared a photo of herself, telling fans: “And that’s a wrap! Another fantastic filming trip completed.”

One fan told Jane: “Hope you had a great time amongst it all and enjoy sleeping in your own bed now!! Rest well!!”

Another insisted: “Have a nice rest now, Jane!”

Jane is known for her show Holidaying with Jane McDonald on Channel 5. It sees the star visiting and exploring a variety of different destinations.

YouTube video player

