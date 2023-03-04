Jane McDonald ‘blown away’ as she makes announcement to delighted fans

Jane McDonald has delighted Instagram fans with her latest filming update.

The singer and TV favourite, 59, shared a video to her Instagram as she revealed she’s been filming in a “stunning location”.

Jane captioned the post: “I’m filming in a stunning location this week. I can’t wait to share where I am with you… watch this space!!”

In the video, Jane said: “Hello everyone. Second day of filming today and this place is breathtaking.

“I’ve just been blown away.”

The former Loose Women star added: “I really can’t wait for you to see this programme. See you soon!”

Fans loved the announcement and expressed their excitement in the comments.

Jane has made an announcement about filming (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “Looking good Jane love your outfit, looking forward to this programme, you’re certainly keeping us guessing.”

Another commented: “Hi Jane glad you’re enjoying your filming of new shows when are you back on TV to share your great journeys.”

Someone else added: “Can’t wait to see what you’ve been up too! Take care my lovely!”

Meawhile, a fourth wrote: “Can’t wait to see it Jane, looking gorgeous as always.”

Jane has been busy filming recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jane’s latest TV update comes weeks after some fans urged her to rest.

She shared a photo of herself, telling fans: “And that’s a wrap! Another fantastic filming trip completed.”

One fan told Jane: “Hope you had a great time amongst it all and enjoy sleeping in your own bed now!! Rest well!!”

Read more: Emmerdale star Samantha Giles reveals Jane McDonald tribute in soap

Another insisted: “Have a nice rest now, Jane!”

Jane is known for her show Holidaying with Jane McDonald on Channel 5. It sees the star visiting and exploring a variety of different destinations.

