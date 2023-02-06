Jane McDonald fans urge her to rest as she shares new Twitter pic

Jane McDonald fans on Twitter and Instagram have urged the singer and presenter to rest as she shared another picture of her travels.

Jane, 59, looked fantastic in a bold black and white print suit and white loafers.

The caption read: “And that’s a wrap! Another fantastic filming trip completed.”

It looks like the photo of the Holidaying With Jane McDonald star has been taken on an exotic rooftop from one of her many trips abroad. She also shared the image on her Twitter page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane McDonald (@thejanemcdonald)

Jane McDonald on Instagram and Twitter

Fans of telly favourite Jane have flocked to her social media to comment on her new photos. The globetrotter regularly posts photos of her travels but many of her followers worry that she needs more rest.

“Hope you had a great time amongst it all and enjoy sleeping in your own bed now!! Rest well!! I love you,” reads one comment.

“Have a nice rest now, Jane!” added another follower.

Jane’s fans have urged her to rest (Credit: ITV)

Someone else wrote: “Super stylish! Looking forward to your adventures, we all enjoy your travels! Take care.”

Although, despite their worrying for her, fans are excited to see where Jane heads to next.

Hope you had a great time amongst it all and enjoy sleeping in your own bed now!! Rest well!!

“Looking forward to seeing what you have been up to. I guessed you were in Cape Verde, well I will have to wait till the programme is shown,” a loyal follower commented.

Jane has been travelling across the world for her TV shows (Credit: YouTube/Channel 5)

Her bold suit caught the attention of many people who complimented her fashion sense and attractive looks.

Read more: Jane McDonald on dream role that gave her late mum ‘a new lease of life’

“Wow that outfit is fabulous,” writes one fan on Instagram.

“You always look so stylish,” said another follower about her new photo.

“You look fab as always Jane!” someone, who followers the singer, added to the photo.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.