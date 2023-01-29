Jane McDonald was “in awe” when she bagged her dream role the hit musical Cats at the Blackpool Opera House back in 2015.

The TV star played the coveted role of Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s popular musical.

Although she wasn’t recognised by some of her fans in her costume, Jane received rave reviews for her performance and the singer she claimed that her role gave her mother “a new lease of life”.

Jane McDonald’s role in Cats gave her mother ‘new lease of life’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Jane McDonald’s role in Cats gave her late mum a ‘new lease of life’

Jane rose to fame after she appeared in the hit BBC series The Cruise.

Since then she has travelled the world in her own award-winning travel shows including Cruising with Jane McDonald and Holidaying with Jane McDonald.

However, another highlight of Jane’s career was when she appeared in Cats.

I can’t even catch my breath! It’s like being in love again!

In 2015, Jane took on the leading role in the popular musical Cats at the Blackpool Opera House.

Following in the footsteps of Nicole Scherzinger and Kerry Ellis, the presenter played Grizabella.

Talking about her role to Northern Life magazine at the time, Jane said: “I can’t even catch my breath! It’s like being in love again! You just don’t think this is going to happen, do you? It’s a different league… I’m just in awe of it all!”

When asked how her mum was keeping, Jane also revealed that her new role gave her mother a “new lease of life”, before she passed away three years later.

She said: “This has given her a new lease of life. She’ll be coming to Blackpool to see the show.”

Jane McDonald told her mum: ‘I could do that’

Jane then recalled going to Blackpool and seeing Cats with her mother in 1989.

She said: “She asked me what I thought about it, and I told her: ‘You know, I could do that!'”

Jane’s mum, Jean, sadly passed away in 2018.

The singer announced the devasting news in a tweet, saying: “I know this time of year is difficult for so many people due to losing loved ones, this year I join you.

“I have very recently lost my beautiful mum. A light in my heart has gone out for a short while. My family and I would appreciate your privacy regarding this huge loss.”

Read more: Jane McDonald issues apology for her behaviour on The One Show

Sunshine Cruising with Jane McDonald will air on Channel 5 on Sunday, January 29 at 3:55pm.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.