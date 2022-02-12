Jane McDonald’s special tribute to her late mum that she ‘cherishes daily’

Jane McDonald fans will enjoy a bumper instalment of the much-loved singer’s shows this weekend.

Sadly, Jane lost her partner Eddie Rothe to cancer last year. And just a couple of years earlier she suffered the heavy blow of losing her mum.

In late 2019, Jane reflected on her grief – and the way she ensures a special connection to her beloved mum is always with her.

Jane McDonald with her beloved mum Jean, appearing in a Loose Women segment together (Credit ITV/YouTube)

When did Jane McDonald lose her mum?

Jane’s mother Jean sadly passed away in December 2018.

The 58-year-old, who first found TV fame in The Cruise, also opened up about losing her mum last year, indicating she hadn’t take time to grieve.

She told fans in an Instagram video how she “dusted off” her piano and sat down to compose songs during lockdown.

Jane also noted her track The Hand That Leads Me was written for her mother several years ago.

‘I needed to grieve’

Jane reflected: “It’s become such a fan favourite. It was played at my mum’s funeral.

“When my mother passed away, when I dusted the piano off, I looked up and I’ve got a big picture of my mother looking down at the piano.

I dusted the piano off.

“I had no idea I’d done that. I just put it on the wall not realising it was over the piano. So when I started to play I’d look at my mum and I thought: ‘You’re still leading me aren’t you?’

“And I thought [up] You Still Lead Me. So the song is a sequel to The Hand That Leads Me. And it helped me grieve, because I needed to.”

BAFTA winner Jane opened up about a treasured item left to her by her mum Jean (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jane McDonald cherish memories of her mum on a daily basis

But while songwriting helped Jane cope with her loss, she previously revealed how else she keeps memories of her mother present day to day.

Jane said her mother left her daughter her wedding ring, which Jane cherishes, during an interview to promote her second autobiography.

The Wakefield-born star explained: “I wear it on my wedding finger because that’s how much she meant to me.”

Cruising with Jane McDonald Down Under airs on Channel 5 on Saturday February at 3pm. Holidaying With Jane McDonald & Friends follows on the same channel straight after at 4.30pm.

