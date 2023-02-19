Emmerdale star Samantha Giles reveals Jane McDonald tribute in soap

Emmerdale star Samantha Giles has revealed that Yorkshire icon Jane McDonald has won a starring ‘role’ in the soap.

The Bernice Blackstock actress, 51, has teased a special pride of place for Jane in the village.

Jane McDonald is paid tribute to in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Samantha Giles on Emmerdale tribute to Jane McDonald

Viewers know Bernice and business partner Bob Hope have taken over the bed and breakfast.

They have watched as Bernice has been carried away with paint samples and new carpets in the hopes of making her mark on the building.

And now actress Samantha has revealed how – with themed rooms.

“Bernice does tend to go over the top,” she told the Mirror.

“All the rooms they’ve named after well-known Yorkshire actors and celebrities, so there’s the Dame Judi Dench suite and the Jane McDonald suite!

“Bernice has done the décor and her taste can be questionable. There’s a lot of gold pineapples – it’s really rather camp.”

Emmerdale pays tribute to Jane McDonald

But on-screen things will take a dramatic turn next week when Bernice sleeps with a man – who then dies in her bed.

With Bob feeling stressed at daughter Cathy’s explosive outbursts getting worse, he feels deflated when Bernice decides to book a harpist.

The harpist – Tim – pops by ahead of the big launch and it’s clear Bernice is smitten, bedding him on the spot.

On the day of the B&B’s re-opening, Bernice wakes up in a state of bliss in one of the bedrooms.

But having woken up late, she panics and runs out leaving Tim behind.

An unkempt and stressed Bernice tries to cover for her absence with exasperated Bob.

But further chaos is in store for the B&B’s new owners when Bob makes a shock discovery.

Later that afternoon, Bob and Bernice anxiously await the arrival of their first customers.

Bernice and Bob have given the Emmerdale B&B a glamorous new makeover (Credit: ITV)

However, Tim the harpist is a no-show.

Defensive Bernice covers for Tim’s non-appearance.

As the guests arrive for the re-opening, Bernice loves being the perfect hostess.

However, she is floored by a shock revelation from Bob.

To her horror, Bob tells her that he’s found Tim the harpist dead in one of the B&B bedrooms.

What does Bernice do in bed?!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

