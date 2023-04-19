Jane McDonald delighted her Twitter followers as she shared an exciting career “first”.

The singer shared the news on her Twitter earlier today (Wednesday, April 19).

Come and join me on Safari! A new series of Holidaying with Jane McDonald starts on Thursday, 27th April on @channel5_tv at 8pm. In the first episode, I’ll be exploring Kenya and experiencing my first safari – including a night spent sleeping under the stars! pic.twitter.com/HjIzLSyCeK — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) April 19, 2023

Jane took to Twitter earlier today to share an exciting career first with her fans.

In a tweet for her 191k followers to see, Jane revealed that she’s going to be experiencing her first safari on her new series of Holidaying with Jane McDonald.

“Come and join me on Safari!,” she tweeted this morning. “A new series of Holidaying with Jane McDonald starts on Thursday, 27th April on @channel5_tv at 8pm.”

“In the first episode, I’ll be exploring Kenya and experiencing my first safari – including a night spent sleeping under the stars.”

As expected, her fans can’t wait!

Jane’s followers are excited! (Credit: ITV)

Fans thrilled over Jane McDonald Twitter announcement

A number of Jane‘s followers took to the replies to share their excitement over the star’s announcement.

“Now that’s what I call an adventure and I could only imagine how excited you wound have been filming now I’ll see it for real,” one fan tweeted.

“I can’t wait to see that programme,” another said. “Another holiday gem , Jane, to take us sofa holidaymakers around the world. Thank you,” a third gushed.

“Hi Jane! Can’t wait! Soooo excited for this already!” another wrote.

Jane teased another exciting announcement last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jane’s exciting announcement

Jane’s latest announcement comes not long after she made another exciting one last month. Taking to Instagram, she revealed that she’s been filming in a “stunning location”.

“I’m filming in a stunning location this week. I can’t wait to share where I am with you… watch this space!!” she captioned the post.

In a video, she says: “Hello everyone. Second day of filming today and this place is breathtaking.

“I’ve just been blown away. I really can’t wait for you to see this programme. See you soon!”

“Looking good Jane love your outfit, looking forward to this programme, you’re certainly keeping us guessing,” one fan wrote.

“Can’t wait to see it Jane, looking gorgeous as always,” another said.

