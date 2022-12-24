Jane McDonald delights fans as she shares heartwarming Christmas news

Jane McDonald took to Instagram to share special Christmas news with her loyal fans.

On Instagram last night, Jane McDonald thanked her fans for their support this year and wished them a Merry Christmas.

She also revealed that she has two festive programmes being aired over Christmas.

Jane McDonald’s Christmas message

One, titled Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas, aired on Channel 5 on Wednesday, December 21. However, she announced that it would be shown again on Christmas Day at 5:15 pm.

She also revealed that she will be taking part in Christmas Eve’s ITV Carol Concert, which will be hosted by the Princess of Wales, at Westminster Abbey.

Jane captioned the video “CHRISTMAS CAROLS ON ITV: SATURDAY 24TH DECEMBER 11.40PM ITV

JANE McDONALD’S HIGHLAND CHRISTMAS: SUNDAY 25TH DECEMBER 5.10PM CHANNEL 5”

In the video, she expresses: “Merry Christmas to you all. Oh, I love this time of year. You know I do. You know I love it. I love my tree, I love my jumper, I love the food, I love a little drink.

“Thank you for watching the Highland Christmas the other night, and thank you for your wonderful comments. And don’t worry if you’ve missed it, it’s on again on Christmas Day at 05:15.

“Don’t forget as well that we’ve got the carol service. I know it’s late, but Santa won’t come until you’ve gone to bed anyway, so it’s on at 20 to twelve on Christmas Eve ITV carol concert. So it’ll be quite nostalgic, and I no doubt will shed a tear when I’m watching it.

“You’ve been amazing this year. Thank you for everything you have done for me this year. I will never forget you and I love you all. Take care. Merry Christmas and a wonderful, peaceful 2023.”

Jane McDonald fans spread Christmas joy

Delighted fans took to the comments to praise Jane for her new shows and wish her a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

One fan said, “Good evening, gorgeous lady! Thank you for your lovely message! Looking forward to the Carol service tomorrow night – have a wonderful Christmas”

Another expressed, “Your Highland Christmas was absolutely great, loved it. Merry Christmas Jane”

“Happy Christmas, Jane have a lovely time with your family and Sue. Loved the ‘Highland Xmas’ and the Carol service with you singing will be lovely.” said another.

“Thank you for spreading lots of joy, and laughter this year Jane! You are a woman who I have always looked up to, and I love watching you on tv! Have an amazing Christmas, and I can’t wait to see what you have planned for 2023”

Jane McDonald news

Before heading on her Christmas break, Jane announced that she had launched a new website to keep her fans up to date on what she’s got in the works.

Jane said: “You’ll be able to find all my latest news and updates on the site, as well as any tour and event information.

“There’s a large photo section – which includes a new photo gallery packed full of images from my archive. There’s also an updated biography page and a new TV page, with details about all my shows.

“Over the coming months, we’ll be adding even more content to the site, so keep checking back!”

Jane will return to our screens on in the new year on January 6 with her show Holidaying with Jane McDonald on Channel 5.

