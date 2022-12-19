Jane McDonald makes ‘exciting’ announcement as she prepares for Christmas break

Jane McDonald has made an ‘exciting’ announcement to her fans as the singing superstar prepares for her Christmas break.

In her latest newsletter, the much-loved telly fave looked back on 2022 – and also revealed where she would be popping up on the box over the festive period.

Furthermore, Jane also shared her excitement for a new development heading her fans’ way in the next few days.

She reflected: “I can’t believe it’s Christmas already; this year has absolutely flown by!

“I wanted to reach out to you all with a little Christmas message from me to you.”

Lots to smile about as Christmas rapidly approaches (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Jane McDonald news

The former star of The Cruise informed her devoted supporters that they will soon enjoy a whole different online experience when it comes to keeping up to date with Jane’s comings and goings.

She wrote: “I’m so excited to announce that my brand new website will be launching this week! I can’t wait to share it with you all.

I can’t wait to share it with you all.

“You’ll be able to find all my latest news and updates on the site as well as any tour and event information.

“There’s a large photo section – which includes a new photo gallery packed full of images from my archive. There’s also an updated biography page and a new TV page, with details about all my shows.”

Additionally, Jane promised even more treats would be upcoming.

She continued: “Over the coming months we’ll be adding even more content to the site so keep checking back! Visit www.jane-mcdonald.com and keep an eye out for the new site in the coming days!”

Join me for ‘Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas’ on Channel 5 on Wednesday 21st December at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/IujOY5mbNo — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) December 19, 2022

Jane McDonald shares Christmas TV latest

Elsewhere in her mail-out, Jane reminded subscribers when they will be able to see her Christmas TV specials.

Not only will she be on Channel 5 later this week for Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas, she’ll also host carols celebrations from St Elisabeth’s Church in Manchester on Christmas Eve for ITV.

Jane McDonald will be on the box over Christmas and into 2023! (Credit: Jane McDonald Official YouTube Channel)

Plus, in the new year from January 6, Holidaying with Jane McDonald will return to Channel 5.

Jane also teased more telly appearances are on the way.

“As many of you will already know I won’t be touring next year,” she wrote.

:However, I will be working on several new TV projects which I can’t wait to share with you!”

But until then, Jane invited fans to watch her Highland Christmas show on Wednesday (December 21).

“Join me and my best mate, Sue, as we visit some stunning highland sights, stop off for some whisky tasting (just a few little tipples – lovely!), try bauble making and join a children’s choir for carols by candlelight,” Jane said.

Read more: Jane McDonald ‘choked up’ as emotional star admits unexpected impact of huge family ‘first’

Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas airs on Channel 5 on Wednesday December 21 at 9.15pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.