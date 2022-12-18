Jane McDonald ‘choked up’ as emotional star admits unexpected impact of huge family ‘first’

Jane McDonald has revealed she was “choked up” after experiencing a family “first” in Scotland.

The telly fave – who lost partner Eddie Rothe to cancer last year – will be seen tasting whisky, foraging for festive wreaths and singing carols in her upcoming show Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas.

But singer Jane, 59, also got to explore her roots for the programme as she headed north with a group of close pals.

Jane McDonald on her ‘different type of Christmas’

She reflected to the Mirror: “This is a different type of Christmas, because it’s me and my mates. And I think the story behind this is that your family can be anyone you choose to be with at Christmas. And for me, that was my really close friends.”

Jane also told the tabloid she’ll be hosting 11 herself on Christmas Day itself at her home in West Yorkshire.

The guest list will feature friends who would otherwise be on their own. And members of Jane’s family will also be in attendance – including her niece’s new baby.

In her new Channel 5 show, Jane and her group of friends are also seen enjoying a range of activities during their festive excursion. They make baubles, sample haggis and go curling – which Jane describes as being similar to bowling, but on ice.

And although she may be more familiar with warmer climes from her cruising expeditions, Jane believes the home of her ancestors is very special.

She said: “There’s something magical about Scotland and when you see it, you’ll get it. It’s just beautiful. The mist comes down and teases you. And then, all of a sudden, the mist lifts and there are mountains with snow on them. It is just the most stunning place I’ve ever, ever seen.”

Jane McDonald on family ‘first’

The much-loved star also indicated she found her trip very healing.

Furthermore, she even admitted to feeling “emotional” to hearing the sound of bagpipes.

Additionally, she felt very moved when wearing the McDonald tartan for the first time.

She reflected on meeting a kilt-maker and enjoying a small drop of whisky together before getting a look at the patterned cloth associated with her family name.

I didn’t realise just what an effect that would have on me.

“I didn’t realise just what an effect that would have on me. I put it on and I swear I was choked – I was choked up because that’s the first time in my life that I’ve worn the McDonald tartan.”

Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas airs on Channel 5 on Wednesday December 21 at 9.15pm.

