Jane McDonald’s emotional confession about life now after fiance’s death

Jane McDonald, who is back on TV tonight for her show Highland Christmas, once made an emotional confession about her fiancé‘s death.

The TV star lost her fiancé Eddie last year and has had to adjust to life ever since.

In a confession earlier this year, Jane heartbreakingly admitted she has had to adjust to a “different” life now Eddie has gone.

Jane McDonald once confessed she’s adjusting to a “different” life without Eddie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jane McDonald on partner’s death

Speaking on Kaye Adams’ How To Be 60 podcast in September, Jane admitted: “When he died, he took our future.

“I’ve got to have a different life now. And that’s taken a bit of adjusting to. But I’ll get there, because that’s what do, we get there.”

Speaking about losing someone so close to her, Jane added at the time: “You are absolutely destroyed.

“It is an awful thing to watch your partner in pain. And it is also really terrible to know you can’t fix it.”

Jane revealed that Eddie had passed away last April.

Eddie sadly died in March 2021 after battling lung cancer “for the last few months”.

At the time, Jane said on Twitter: “It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved long term partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March.

“He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months.. We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support.”

Jane is back on screens tonight for her show, A Highland Christmas, on Channel 5 (Credit: ITV)

More recently, Jane opened up to Entertainment Daily! about the death of Eddie and said she went through a “dark time” after losing both Eddie and her mother.

She said: “I went through a very dark and painful time losing both him and my mother just before hand but the sun is beginning to shine for me again. I’ve had to learn how to have a different life.

“And you can go two ways about it. You can either think, I’m going to enjoy my life and have a good time, or I’m not, and I’ve chosen to go the other way. But life is too short.”

A Highland Christmas with Jane McDonald

Jane is back on our screens tonight for a brand new Channel 5 show, Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas.

She’ll return to her roots, starting her journey in Edinburgh and then travel north to the snow-capped hills and mountains.

Speaking on Instagram, Jane said: “In Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas I enjoyed some wonderful festive traditions as I explored the Scottish highlands.

“Along with my best mate, Sue, we began the trip with a tour of the sights – and wow, it really was stunning. We tried whisky tasting (just a few tipples – lovely!), bauble making and joined a children’s choir for carols by candlelight.”

Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

