Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida Andersson welcome first baby together

It's a boy!

By Tilly Pearce
| Updated:

Jamie Redknapp and new wife Frida Andersson have welcomed a baby son.

The couple made the announcement today with an Instagram post, showing Jamie alongside his baby boy.

He wrote: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re so in love, mum is doing so well too.

Jamie Redknapp welcomes baby

“We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys.”

This is the couple’s first child together, and seventh child overall.

Jamie has sons Charles, 16, and Beau, 12 with ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

Read more: Jamie Redknapp posts rare snaps with pregnant girlfriend Frida Andersson during romantic break

Frida, a model, has four children from her previous relationship with hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie.

She chooses to keep her children away from the public eye, and does not share their names online.

Jamie Redknapp
The couple met through mutual friends in 2020 (Credit: Splash)

Jamie Redknapp and Frida Andersson: Relationship timeline

Frida and Jamie were introduced via mutual friends in 2020, and went public with their romance shortly after.

They married in October 2021 in a low key ceremony, shortly before the baby’s arrival.

This is Jamie’s first public relationship since his split from Louise Redknapp. The couple divorced following their split in 2018 after 20 years of marriage.

Jamie and Frida largely keep their relationship private. However, in August 2021, the pair shared photographs from their romantic getaway to Santorini on Instagram.

It was the first time either of them referred to their relationship online and as a result their followers saw the Swedish model’s baby bump for the first time.

The couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together in May 2021, but only after rumours about the pregnancy surfaced.

