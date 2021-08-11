Jamie Redknapp has shared a series of loved up snaps with girlfriend Frida Andersson, before welcoming their first child.

The former footballer took to social media to update fans on the couple’s romantic getaway in Santorini.

Meanwhile, the post marks the first time Jamie and Frida have posed together online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Redknapp (@jamie.redknapp)

What did Jamie Redknapp share?

Jamie, 48, posted a total of four pictures of himself and Frida together.

The first showed the couple sweetly smiling in a selfie, while a second was taken on the beach.

Both dressed in swimwear, Frida’s growing bump peeped out as she wore a white bikini set.

Read more: Jamie Redknapp wanted baby number three with Louise after she finished Strictly Come Dancing

The pair were captured in a pool in a third shot.

Meanwhile, Frida and Jamie posed against a stunning backdrop for a final snap.

Alongside a love heart emoji, he captioned the post: “Santorini.”

Jamie Redknapp and girlfriend Frida Andersson posed together online (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple’s celebrity pals rushed to comment their well wishes.

David Walliams joked: “Father and daughter. Lovely.”

Mario Falcone commented: “Beautiful.”

When are Jamie and girlfriend Frida expecting their first child?

Meanwhile, Jamie and Frida are set to welcome their first baby in the upcoming months.

The news first broke back in May after the couple reportedly told their friends.

An insider told The Sun: “Jamie’s been telling pals he’s really excited to be a dad again – less excited about the sleepless nights, and ­nappy-changing.

Jamie shared the rare holidays shots on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But both he and Frida will be brilliant, hands-on parents.”

However, reports claimed that ex-wife Louise Redknapp “was knocked sideways” after finding out through family members.

A source told OK magazine: “She’s happy for them both and says life goes on but at the same time, she’s shocked by how quickly he’s moved on and that he’ll be a new dad again at nearly 50.

“A new baby is always a joy but she is concerned at how it will impact their family dynamic.”

Read more: Louise Redknapp ‘heard ex Jamie Redknapp’s baby news through family members’

The former couple – who share sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 12 – divorced in 2018.

Furthermore, the Swedish model is already a mum to four kids with ex-husband Jonathan.

It’s not known when Frida is due.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.