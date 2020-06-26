Jamie Olivier's wife Jools reflects on devastating miscarriages in 20th wedding anniversary post

Jools Oliver has paid tribute to the five children she lost as she marked her 20th anniversary with Jamie Oliver.

The wife of the celebrity chef posted a sweet message for her husband to mark two decades of marriage, as she remembered both the good and bad times of their union.

What did Jools say?

Taking to Instagram, she shared: "20 years married Today!! ... 20 exciting, happy, fun wonderful years married to my best friend.

"We were due to renew our wedding vows this summer but that can wait! 20 years married but together 27 years, my first true love.

"Yes I drive you bonkers and you probably deserve a medal etc... but being with you feels like home (and you know much I love to be at home)!!!

"I treasure the daily texts you send, you are romantic and constantly positive, funny and a dedicated, brilliant dad... we have created five wonderful children and lost our five little stars in the sky."

The couple share five children (Credit: Splash)

And Jools admitted she can't wait to renew her vows with Jamie, with whom she shares kids Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, Petal, 11, Buddy, nine, and River, three - after her upcoming nuptials were delayed due to coronavirus.

In the lengthy post, accompanied by a video from their big day, she added: "Thank you for loving me the way you do ...

"We did it, on to the next chapter x Was devastated to have lost out real wedding video in one of our house moves so this is cobbled together from home videos.

"Truly the happiest day with the most wonderful memories. Still 20 years later my dance moves need updating... better sort that out for our next wedding ... xxx."

Jamie has previously spoken about renewing their vows (Credit: Splash)

Jamie and Jools' relationship

Jamie and Jools tied the knot in All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex, on 24 June 2000.

The TV chef, 45, previously spoke of their plans to renew their vows for their 20-year anniversary together.

He shared: "Jools wants to get married again.

"We’ll do it completely differently. It sounds a bit cheesy, but 20 is an amazing milestone. It’s nice to have an excuse to get people together."

Sadly, it hasn't always been happy times for the family after suffering five miscarriages.

Last year, Jools, 45, shared a touching tribute to those who had also lost a child.

Alongside a picture of candles burning, she wrote: "A wave of light for all the families who have been affected by baby loss in any way.

"Our candle shining brightly as always for our lovely friends little baby Archie, always remembered, and friends who I know who have lost their precious babies and to us, our little stars in the sky shine bright ✨ xxx."

