Shirley Ballas speaks out on Bruno Tonioli missing next series of Strictly

As the head judge of Strictly Come Dancing, Shirley Ballas' views on the show matter.

And she has spoken out about the impact it will have if Bruno Tonioli cannot attend the show this year.

The Latin diva acknowledged that travel restrictions may stop Bruno from going between LA and London.

Bruno has been a Strictly judge for 15 years (Credit: Splash News)

Bruno usually travels between the two countries.

It allows him to meet his commitments to the BBC show and his other role as a judge on Dancing With The Stars.

Travel restrictions

But this year there is a question mark over his attendance.

Coronavirus travel restrictions mean that Bruno could miss out for the first time in 15 years.

Flamboyant Bruno has had his share of cheeky moments with Shirley on the show (Credit: BBC)

'An amazing man'

Bruno might not be able to control the restrictions.

He will do everything in his power not to let the British public down.

But Shirley thinks he will do his best to make sure he is on the show and does not disappoint fans.

Speaking on Thursday to talkRadio, Shirley said: "They are again rumours, so it will be according to the flights.

"If he can get backwards and forwards safely but knowing Bruno and he’s such an amazing man, he will do everything in his power not to let the British public down."

Shirley Ballas said Bruno is "an amazing man" (Credit: Splash News)

Bruno himself has acknowledged that coronavirus has made it difficult this year.

Although he has been on the show since it began in 2005, the need to fly between LA and London could make his attendance impossible.

But he has given his blessing to Cheryl Tweedy to take his place.

"If Cheryl does end up doing it there would be nothing wrong with that. She’s a lovely girl. I like her.

"Of course she’s not me, but we’re all different. We all have different things to offer but I’ve heard nothing concrete," he said.

