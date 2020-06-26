Peter Andre admits he is 'stressing' about Princess becoming a teenager

Peter Andre is about to face a moment many parents can relate to.

His daughter Princess is now 12 - and fast becoming a teenager.

And it is fair to say Peter is not looking forward to that much.

First ever

Princess is Peter's daughter with Katie Price.

Pete and Katie also have one son named Junior, who turned 15 years old earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre is set to officially enter her teenage years in just three days' time.

Peter Andre often shares moments of family life with his fans (Credit: Splash News)

Peter often shares the good, bad and the ugly of family life on Instagram.

Faced with Princess's landmark birthday, he was no different.

"About to have my first ever teenage daughter," he wrote.

"Stress.......... nah, she'll be fine, right? A nun, right?"

Alongside the post, he shared a video of the pair discussing Princess's impending teenage years.

Footage showed Princess lying on the floor while the proud father spoke to her.

Get over it

Pete said: ”How are you going to be 13?

"You're the first daughter I've ever had that's going to be a teenager.

"I'm stressing, do I need to get over it?"

Princess replied with a laugh: "Yep' – prompting her father to bark: "What do you mean 'yep'!"

Princess then replied: "Because it is what it is."

View this post on Instagram Bista making us laugh 😆 A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Oct 14, 2019 at 1:44pm PDT

You have been warned, Peter.

Katie Price and Peter were married between 2005 and 2009.

Peter went on to wed Emily MacDonagh.

Together, Pete and Em have a daughter named Amelia who is six years old and a son named Theodore, who is three.

