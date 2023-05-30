Jamie Laing has updated fans on a “nightmare” start to his honeymoon, branding it a “total [bleep] up”.

Earlier this month, Jamie tied the knot with fellow Made In Chelsea star Sophie Habboo at a dreamy Spanish wedding ceremony, following a more intimate official service at Chelsea Registry Office back in April.

After the wedding, the happy couple then jetted off to South America for their honeymoon. However it seems it wasn’t exactly the fairytale start to married life they had planned.

Jamie and Sophie are married (Credit: Splash)

Jamie Laing reveals honeymoon “nightmare”

Taking to social media, Jamie Laing informed fans of a nightmare start to his and wife Sophie’s honeymoon.

Jamie Laing updated his followers on his honeymoon disaster (Credit: Instagram)

Flight delays meant that the Made in Chelsea couple were forced to visit four countries in just one day.

A frustrated Jamie told his Instagram followers: “This is WILD… We’re flying on our Honeymoon to South America, connecting flight in Amsterdam. KLM are delayed but we still have time to make our flight. Without warning they take us off the connecting flight… So we now have to fly back to London, then fly to Colombia, then fly to Panama and then fly to our Honeymoon destination.”

This is WILD… We’re flying on our Honeymoon to South America, connecting flight in Amsterdam.

“This is a TOTAL [BLEEP]-UP.” He fumed.

However the couple’s bad luck wasn’t yet over.

Jamie and Sophie had a nightmare start to their honeymoon (Credit: Instagram)

Just hours later, Jamie then updated fans with the news that their second flight was delayed for a further two and a half hours.

If they thought things couldn’t get worse, the couple later arrived in Colombia to find that Jamie’s luggage had been lost somewhere along the way.

36 hours after setting off, they were forced to get on their last flight, which was also almost cancelled, and hope that their suitcase might be waiting for them at their final destination.

Read more: Spencer Matthews attends Jamie Laing’s luxe Spanish wedding without wife Vogue after UK ceremony ‘snub’

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.