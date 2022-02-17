James Jordan and his wife Ola have opened up on the terrifying moment they found their daughter Ella ‘unresponsive’.

The former Strictly professionals welcomed their two-year-old daughter in 2019.

And it appears James and Ola have been through quite the ordeal with little Ella in recent weeks.

James and Ola Jordan are parents to daughter Ella (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James and Ola Jordan open up on daughter Ella’s condition

In their column for HELLO! Magazine, the couple went into detail on their traumatic time.

James and Ola explained that they visited a doctor after Ella began suffering from a cough.

Following various visits, the pair took Ella to a GP.

The GP said she had an infection on her lungs and needed to be on antibiotics.

The couple were also told that Ella had a bad heart murmur, which potentially needed to be operated on.

However, James and Ola were left panicked after finding their daughter “unresponsive” a couple of days later.

James and Ola opened up on the traumatic time (Credit: ITV)

Writing for the publication, James explained: “We woke up in the morning and Ella was limp. Non-moving, non-responsive, and she started throwing up and she just lay there. It was 8am so we thought it would be quicker if an ambulance came for her.

“We were panicking. The paramedics did a lot of tests on her. Her blood sugar levels were very low. At the hospital, they were giving Ella sugar. She’d lost so much weight. She was like skin and bones.”

She was like skin and bones

The dad-of-one went on to explain that Ella was suffering from a bad viral infection and a chest infection.

After being treated, Ella was sent home to recover.

The Strictly couple then decided for a cardiologist to look at Ella’s heart.

James added: “He told us not to worry, he’s checked the whole heart and everything is normal. We’re relieved as we were really stressed about that.”

How is daughter Ella now?

Sadly, the couple explained that Ella is still feeling unwell and suffering from a cough.

As a result, James and Ola are looking for “another opinion” following the “traumatic” time.

It comes after James previously shared his concerns for Ella on social media last week.

He asked his followers for advice on Twitter after struggling to give his daughter antibiotics.

Following the ordeal, he wrote: “For all those asking Ella has finally made improvements and is starting to get better – been a [bleep] tough week.”

The married pair had a difficult three-year journey to become parents, which saw them turn to IVF.

