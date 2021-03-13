James Martin melted fans’ hearts as the TV chef shared an adorable throwback picture this morning (March 13).

The popular star uploaded the black-and-white snap as he greeted his Instagram followers ahead of his ITV show.

It showed him as a tot looking slightly surprised and wearing a stripy jumper.

James Martin’s fans reckon he has always been cute (Credit: YouTube)

Fans cherished seeing the dashing cook as a toddler – with some suggesting he has always been “cute”.

“Haven’t changed one bit,” joked one admirer in the post’s comment section.

“Still cute as a button today James,” agreed another fan.

Cute then. Cute now.

A third echoed: “Cute. [You’ve] not changed, same expression.”

And a fourth person cheekily added: “Cute then. Cute now.”

Fans react to young James Martin’s style

Others remarked that James’ style was a real throwback to their own childhoods. And it seems James’ dapper attire was a fashion hit at the time.

“Always love a photo with a 70s roll neck jumper,” wrote one observer.

“I had that jumper too! Classy 70s boys,” said another.

Someone else laughed: “I believe I had a jumper pretty much similar to yours… gotta be an age thing!”

And yet another person added: “I’m pretty sure I had that jumper.”

Did you have the same jumper as James Martin as a child? (Credit: ITV Hub)

Chef James Martin shares more personal pics

It isn’t the first time that James has shared images from his past with his 600,000 social media fans.

Last summer he stunned supporters with a series of pics – and some even compared his youthful looks to those of Prince William!

One image showed him enjoying a glass of something fizzy as he celebrated his 21st birthday.

Other throwback pics showed James wearing a pair of flared trousers and enjoying an ice cream as a toddler.

Chef James recently shared other images from his youth (Credit: ITV Hub)

He also previously given followers a glimpse into his family life during an occasion where he let a relative do all the food preparation.

An image from last September showed his mum cooking and attending to a series of pans.

James captioned the pic: “She’s gonna kill me for this but I bloody love this woman… Mother cooking me dinner.”

He later added after fans reacted: “Ha ha she now wants to know if she’s trending.”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs on ITV, Saturdays, from 9.30am.

