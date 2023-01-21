James Jordan embroiled in Twitter spat over ‘unnecessary’ comments about wife Ola’s weight

James Jordan found himself in a Twitter row this week after a troll made remarks about his wife, Ola Jordan.

The dancers have been busy getting into shape in order to keep up with their two-year-old daughter, Ella.

James and Ola recently announced the launch of their new dance fitness plan, Dance Shred.

The launch came after the pair managed to lose a whopping 6.5st in just four months.

Celebrating the launch and his wife’s new body, James took to Twitter to show a before and after of his wife, Ola.

James Jordan hit out at a Twitter troll (Credit: Splashnews)

James Jordan bites back at Twitter troll

Alongside the pictures, he tweeted: “Can’t say these were ever my favourite items in Ola’s wardrobe – but she’s starting to make me think twice! And what amazing motivation for anyone wanting to get in shape.”

However, one fan was quick to bite back over James’ choice of words.

They wrote: “You should love how your wife looks always, at every stage of her life! She gave birth to your child!!”

James hit back: “Am I not allowed to fancy my wife when she’s more healthy and happy? And yes you are correct it’s usually the woman that gives birth to the man’s child. Thanks for pointing that out.”

It’s not an argument – but your first tweet to me was a bit unnecessary. — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) January 21, 2023

When James commented later on questioning the response, the user continued: “Not getting into a Twitter argument. Good luck with your weight loss project”.

James then hit back: “It’s not an argument – but your first tweet to me was a bit unnecessary.”

“Your first tweet was unnecessary,” the person hit back.

“Not really – just being honest. Are you married???” James then asked.

“Yes happily married 23 years, 2 beautiful children aged 20 and 14. Anything else????” the person demanded.

We have a feeling this one will rumble on and on…

‘We got our butts into gear’

Earlier this month, James shared that the couple was “shocked” at their transformation.

In a comparison post on Instagram, the dancers wrote: “Gotta say we’re a bit shocked ourselves at how different we look now! But shocked in a good way.

“It’s the reason that original picture got posted – to give us the wake-up call we needed to get our [bleep]s into gear!

James and Ola have launched a new fitness regime (Credit: Splashnews)

They continued: It took a bit longer than that in reality – four months in total.

“Although the first two weeks were quite dramatic. We lost 2 Stone between us in a fortnight. Pretty crazy eh?!

“But we had a lot to lose and you always lose more in the first couple of weeks. If you want to follow the plan we used to do it – it’s a LOT of fun!”

