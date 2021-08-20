Dancer James Jordan has had a touching tribute to his daughter tattooed on his arm.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star unveiled the epic ink on his Instagram page after spending seven hours in the chair to get it completed.

James, 43, welcomed Ella with wife Ola Jordan in February 2020, making her 18 months old.

What tattoo did James Jordan get?

The delighted dad couldn’t wait to show off his new artwork to his social media followers as he uploaded pictures and videos.

James wrote: “I had my baby girl tattooed on the inside of my arm today. Thank you Paul Boxall tattoo for the amazing work and all at Brothers In Art Tattoos for being so welcoming.”

Fans were just as impressed with the work and couldn’t wait to share their views – including former Boyzone star Keith Duffy.

He posted: “Lovely job buddy.”

A proud James replied: “Thanks mate, I know you love a tattoo.”

And gushing mum Ola also commented. She said: “My beautiful baby.”

James and Ola have said they want more children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Did fans like the new tattoo?

More fans joined the comments with one saying: “What an amazing tattooist, it’s beautiful.”

Another added: “That is some stunning work and looks amazing.”

A third continued: “Oh my good lord that is beautiful. Worth all the pain and forever to look at.”

James couldn’t hide his excitement – or the love for his little girl as he thanked everyone for showing their support.

He said: “Thank you everyone for all your comments. Having my daughter so close to me means the world. I will never be without her. This message is to all of the lovely messages.”

James sparks confusion among some fans

However, some fans on Twitter found themselves a little shocked at the ink, after mistakenly believing James had got Ella tattooed herself.

One user wrote: “Christ! For a second I thought your baby had a tattoo from the way you worded that!”

Another added: “Me too! I was horrified!”

