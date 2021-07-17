An enraged James Jordan has furiously slammed a Twitter troll who aimed vile tweets at Jake Quickenden and baby son Leo.

The 43-year-old ex Strictly Come Dancing star lent his support after reality star Jake was told his son “should die”.

Former X Factor contestant Jake and partner Sophie Church have consistently been a target for trolls since Leo’s February birth.

James Jordan was infuriated by a troll attacking Jake Quickenden and his baby (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What happened to Jake Quickenden?

Jake was abused online again by a troll who hid under the misspelled account name “jake quickiden baby is ugky”.

The 32 year old was sent a barrage of tweets last night (July 16) from the now-deleted account.

Read more: Jake Quickenden reassures Instagram fans as he reveals baby son Leo needs an operation

Among the vile posts was the suggestion that little Leo “should die”.

Jake hit back at the shocking intervention – and suggested the perpertrator’s actions should be considered criminal.

What Jake tweeted back at the troll

Jake wrote: “You know what I can take some test giving me [blank], but there’s a line you don’t cross and wishing death on a baby is just crazy behaviour.

“Whoever is behind it needs locking up, how in 2021 can we not find out who are behind these fake accounts!”

Jake added he’d “love” to do a TV show working with police to track down and confront anonymous trolls by knocking on their door.

He also mocked the person behind the unpleasant account on Instagram for being semi-literate.

Jake Quickenden hits back at the troll (Credit: Instagram @jakequickenden14)

What did James say about Jake and baby Leo?

Responding to Jake branding the troll an “absolute disgrace”, dancer James got involved to express his disgust.

He tweeted: “It still shocks me how horrendous people can be.

Read more: Jake Quickenden and girlfriend Sophie to get engaged ‘very soon’ as he admits plan to pop the question

“Jake’s a big boy and can look after himself. But picking on a baby is one of the sickest things I’ve seen on Twitter.”

He then went on to condemn the tweeter as a “[blank]”.

Jake Quickenden with Leo this morning (Credit: Instagram)

How James’ followers reacted

James’ Twitter fans were united in their support for how he expressed his feelings.

Referring to James’ use of profanity, one social media user replied: “Don’t say that word usually but I agree with him.”

Several others agreed: “Well said James.”

And another person contributed: “My heart is breaking for Jake and Leo.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.