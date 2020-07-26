James Jordan rules out Strictly Come Dancing return as he feels ‘too old and fat’

James Jordan has ruled out a return to Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer.

The star was a pro on the BBC programme from 2006 to 2013.

However, James admitted he thinks he's "too old and fat" to make a return to the show.

James Jordan has ruled out a return to Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Cover Images)

What did James Jordan say?

Speaking to The Sun about the possibility of returning, James said: "No, not now. I'm too old, too fat and too slow. Let the young ones do it. I like watching them."

The BBC series is expected to return later this year.

However, it will air later than planned and will have some modifications because of the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC's statement on Strictly

A statement released by the BBC said: "The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

"To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

"The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

James said as long as bosses make it safe, he thinks they will "find a way" to bring it back like normal.

He added: "It's their flagship show and if people are allowed to go in pubs and shops, why can't Strictly come back?

Strictly will return later this year (Credit: BBC)

"That's as long as they make it safe, which I'm sure they'll find a way to do."

Meanwhile, judge Bruno Tonioli may also have to miss this run due to COVID-19.

He works on Dancing With The Stars at the same time and flies between the UK and the States to cover both shows.

However, due to travel restrictions and COVID, he may not be able to do that this year.

The 2020 series will also reportedly feature two same-sex couples.

It's not yet confirmed when the series will officially start, however, it reportedly could be as late as October.

The number of contestants could be reduced from 15 to 13 so therefore, the final can take place before Christmas.

Last year's series saw Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse win.

