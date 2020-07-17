The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 17th July 2020
Joe Swash's unfortunate comment to James Jordan as he announces his father has terminal cancer

The unwitting presenter left a rather bizarre response

By Laura Hannam
Dancing On Ice winner Joe Swash has been slammed after leaving a strange comment on James Jordan's Instagram.

The telly presenter, 38, left a rather awkward response after James, 42, announced his father has terminal cancer.

James addressed his 226,000 Instagram followers with the heartbreaking news.

He explained that he initially thought his father, William, had suffered a stroke.

Former Strictly pro dancer James Jordan announced his heartbreaking family news on social media (Credit: ITV)

However, after extensive medical tests, it was revealed that he has incurable cancer.

James' post continued: "It was what I had dreaded, my dad has a tumour and after having a biopsy it’s come back that it’s an aggressive cancerous one.

"It was what I had dreaded"

"The worst kind unfortunately. We have been told that it’s not advisable to operate because of where the tumour is and wouldn’t actually make that much difference even if they could.

"The end result is, it’s terminal."

Joe responded by remarking how much better William is apparently looking.

Joe Swash left the following comment on James Jordan's Instagram post (Credit: Instagram @realjoeswashy)

He wrote: "This vid is amazing!! It So good 2 see your dad doing better xxxxx."

"This vid is amazing!!"

Several of James's fans worried if Joe hadn't read the post, and instead simply watched the video component.

In the video William is shown playing with James' bay daughter, Ella.

One user commented: "Joe I think you best read what James has written."

Another remarked: "I'm sure you'd never mean to cause offence but his Dad isn't doing better, quite the opposite if you read the post."

View this post on Instagram

This video is the most precious & personal thing I have in my life right now & I’m going to share it with you but with a totally broken heart 💔 Over the last 4 months my hero and best mate in the whole world has been in and out of hospital with very ill health. We were told several times that 100% he had had a stroke and that’s why they were struggling to control his seizures... but after the 3rd time of being admitted to hospital I knew something was not quite right. So after pushing for more tests and the results being sent to Kings College Hospital for other surgeons to look at unfortunately the results came back that it wasn’t a stroke after all. It was what I had dreaded, my dad has a tumour and after having a biopsy it’s come back that it’s an aggressive cancerous one. The worst kind unfortunately. We have been told that it’s not advisable to operate because of where the tumour is and wouldn’t actually make that much difference even if they could. The end result is, it’s terminal 😢 They are saying with chemotherapy and radiotherapy we might be lucky and get a year with him. As I write this tears are streaming down my face as I’m sure many of you have the same love for your parents. This is honestly the worst time of my life. I’m posting this and writing to you now as I want to get a second opinion on my father, especially because they misdiagnosed him for the first 4 months which doesn’t fill us with confidence. So now myself and my family are actually hoping they are wrong this time. I’m looking to find the best surgeon to see my father as I want to know I’ve done everything possible before I can accept it. If anyone that reads this can advise me and my family on who is supposedly the best in this field i would be eternally grateful. My heart is broken 💔 Please DM me if you can help 🙏

A post shared by James Jordan (@jamesjordan1978) on

And a third explained: "Mate his dad is really poorly."

And a fourth elaborated: "His dad isn’t “doing better” he has just been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour. Read the post properly...."

Meanwhile many other celebrities offered their condolences and support to James.

Peter Andre posted: "So sorry mate. Please stay strong. Here if you need us."

Coleen Nolan wrote: "Oh god James i’m so so sorry! Thinking of you all ! I have Everything crossed for you in finding someone to help! Sending the biggest virtual hug possible! xxxx."

Nicola McLean commented: "I’m so sorry sending all my love to you all."

And his former Strictly colleague Shirley Ballas commented: "I’m soooo sorry thinking of you all at this time."

*ED! has contacted Joe Swash's representatives for comment.

