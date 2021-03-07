James Jordan took to Twitter to tell fans he’s missing his dad Allan as he remains in hospital.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro’s dad was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour last year.

James shared the message on Sunday to tell his followers that his dad is “not doing so well in hospital”.

Missing my dad so much 💔 He’s not doing so well in hospital but hopefully we will get him home soon so we can all see him and be together 🙏 Love you dad ❤️ — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) March 7, 2021

What did James Jordan say about his dad?

He wrote: “Missing my dad so much,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Fans sent their support to James in the replies section.

One person said: “Sending positive thoughts and love. It’s hard being isolated away.”

Another wrote: “Hope your dad makes a speedy recovery.”

One added: “Lots of love to you and your whole family James.”

Earlier this week, James broke down in tears on Loose Women over his dad’s health.

James’ dad Allan is in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Host Jane Moore asked: “James, you’ve had a tough time with your dad Allan haven’t you?”

The dancer replied: “Yeah, horrendous. Last year, my dad got diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

“He’s currently back in hospital really, really not very well.”

An image of Allan holding baby Ella then popped up as James became emotional.

He said, “Yeah, it’s really upsetting…” as he struggled to carry on speaking.

James became teary on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

James becomes emotional on Loose Women

After managing to compose himself, James urged people to follow the lockdown rules.

He said: “We just all need to do what we’ve got to do.”

Meanwhile, following his appearance, James apologised to his fans on Twitter and admitted it was “the hardest TV interview” he’s ever done.

He wrote: “Well that was the hardest TV interview I’ve ever done.

“I said I wouldn’t cry no matter what and then I saw the picture of my dad come up on the screen.”

He added: “Sorry if we came across a bit miserable.”

