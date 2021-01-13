James Jordan has vowed to lose weight after piling on over three stone since winning Dancing On Ice.

The 42-year-old former Strictly Come Dancing star explained that while he wants to get fit, he’s currently suffering from hip and shin splints.

However, that didn’t stop the pro dancer from taking to social media to publicly declare his weight loss mission.

James Jordan has vowed to lose weight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did James Jordan say about his weight?

Taking to Twitter, James wrote: “Right I’m nearly 100kg about 15 1/2 stone and I’ve started trying to get fit again.

“I’ve put on over three stone since @dancingonice. I’m trying to run although suffering with my hip and shin splints.

Read more: Ranvir Singh signs ‘new ITV contract to become one of their highest paid stars’

“Anyway… can anyone recommend a really good reliable heart rate monitor?”

In addition, he replied to a fan: “Come on let’s do this. I feel the same when I look at myself so enough is enough.

Right I’m nearly 100kg about 15 1/2 stone and I’ve started trying to get fit again 🤮

I’ve put on over 3 stone since @dancingonice I’m trying to run although suffering with my hip and shin splints Anyway… can anyone recommend a really good reliable heart rate monitor ? — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) January 12, 2021

“No more excuses we have to be tough and push ourselves out of our comfort zone.

“The longer I leave it the harder it will be. You can do it xxx.”

James’ weight loss journey

James has always been open with fans about his weight loss journey.

The former Strictly pro, who put on weight after leaving the BBC reality series, went on to lose two stone while competing in DOI.

James revealed he weighs 15.7 stone (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He previously told The Sun: “I have been skinny for most of my life and worked really hard but after I quit Strictly I wanted to enjoy life.

“I stopped exercising and would eat out all the time and socialise with friends.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Craig Revel Horwood launches attack on ‘bitter’ James Jordan

In addition, he said: “I’ve had to work hard to lose the weight I put on and I’m now down to about 13st. I was around 15st before I started ­training three months ago. I lost it by running three miles a day and watching what I eat.

“I’m down to about 1,200 calories a day from 4,000 calories at my worst and Ola is now cooking me lots of healthy food like grilled chicken.”

James and his wife Ola took part in Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Getting healthy and fit again’

However, back in May 2020, James admitted he had fallen off the wagon again after welcoming baby daughter Ella.

The star, who welcomed his daughter in February with wife Ola, announced he was ready to get “fit and healthy again”.

All I know is it gets much harder as you get older

Speaking to his Instagram followers, he said: “I’ve done two 5K runs. The second one I did in approximately 27 minutes which isn’t very fast but it’s a start. I’ve also been on a 40K bike ride.

“So yeah, the last three days I was 94kgs, I’ve now gone up to 96, and I am starting to watch what I am eating. All I know is it gets much harder as you get older.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.