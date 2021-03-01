James Jordan became emotional as he spoke about his dad Allan’s health on Loose Women.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro appeared on Monday’s show alongside wife Ola and their adorable daughter, Ella.

James was asked about his dad, who was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour last year.

James became emotional on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

What did James Jordan say about his dad?

Jane Moore said: “James, you’ve had a tough time with your dad Allan haven’t you?”

The dancer replied: “Yeah, horrendous. Last year, my dad got diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

“He’s currently back in hospital really, really not very well.”

James’ dad Allan has a terminal brain tumour (Credit: ITV)

An image of Allan holding baby Ella then popped up as James got choked up.

He continued, “Yeah, it’s really upsetting…” as he struggled to carry on speaking.

Ola stepped in and said: “It’s very difficult because obviously we can’t go and see him.”

As she began tearing up, Ola continued: “When people say how tough it is to be at home…”

James added: “We just all need to do what we’ve got to do.

Ola became teary too (Credit: ITV)

James apologises to fans

“My dad is such a positive person and so strong in his mind and his opinion is yes we have to stay at home and it’s an annoyance and frustrating.

“But we have to do it to protect everyone else and that’s why we’re staying at home.”

Following his appearance, James apologised to his fans on Twitter and admitted it was “the hardest TV interview” he’s ever done.

He wrote: “Well that was the hardest TV interview I’ve ever done.

“I said I wouldn’t cry no matter what and then I saw the picture of my dad come up on the screen.

Sorry if we came across a bit miserable @loosewomen @itv — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) March 1, 2021

“Sorry if we came across a bit miserable.”

His fans showed their support to James as one replied: “You didn’t come over as miserable. Made me realise you and @OlaJordanDaily have had such a hard year.”

Another added: “Not miserable understandably upset by your father’s illness and the situation of not being able to see him.”

