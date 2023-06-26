James Bye and wife at Soap Awards, and James on Loose Women
James Bye and wife announce adorable name of baby son: ‘We’re absolutely over the moon’

James and Victoria recently welcomed their fourth baby boy!

By Gabrielle Rockson

James Bye and his wife Victoria have revealed the name of their baby boy.

The couple, who recently welcomed their fourth child, are also the proud parents of Edward, eight, Louis, six, and Hugo, three.

Taking to Instagram, the EastEnders star and Victoria announced the name of their new addition.

James Bye smiling with wife Victoria
James and Victoria announced their baby boy’s name (Credit: Splash)

James Bye and wife announce baby name

Sharing snaps of their sleeping baby boy, the pair wrote: “Rufus Gray… 18.06.23… 8lb 1oz.”

They added: “Hello little Roo. You’re here… Our new little Bye.

“You kept us waiting for such a long time little one, but oh wow were you worth the wait. We’re absolutely over the moon, smitten kittens and just head over heels for you. Our precious little rainbow… and boy have you brought the sun with you (Like seriously, we’re all melting).”

“This first week has been a whirlwind of you,” they continued. “The relationships with your brothers, watching them be amazed by you.

“Your tiny toes fitting in their hands, their muddy, sticky kisses all over your face. Bringing woodlice to show you… a sure fire sign your one of the gang already.”

James Bye and his wife Victoria on Loose Women
James and Victoria have four kids (Credit: ITV)

Fan reaction to the baby news

Taking to the comment section, many fans gushed over James and Victoria’s new addition. One person said: “Oh he is just beautiful. Congratulations again and the same weight as me at birth.”

A second wrote: “Welcome little Roo. You are blessed to have such a lovely loving family.”

“Gorgeous name for a gorgeous boy,” another added.

And a fourth user said: “Many Congratulations to the both of you on the safe arrival of gorgeous Rufus.”

