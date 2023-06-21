James Bye and wife Victoria announce birth of fourth child after ‘long labour’ with ‘ups and downs’

James Bye and his wife Victoria have become parents for a fourth time after confirming the birth of their baby son.

EastEnders star James, 39, and Victoria already have three young boys together. Victoria told fans on Instagram: “Oh baby…. He’s here… After a long induction, a long labour, lots of ups & downs & all the drama along the way (oh don’t you worry I’ll be filling you in on everything…) our hearts are near to bursting with the arrival of our precious baby boy…”

She continued: “I just can’t believe I have him, here, in my arms, safely home and ours to keep for always. It still hasn’t sunk in… I’m definitely still in shock and I still can’t believe he’s mine.”

James Bye and wife announce birth of baby

Alongside a picture of herself, James and the newborn, Victoria added: “It’s been a long old journey to get him and now as he lays against my chest, whimpering softly, already starting to root for some booby time I feel like I’m the luckiest mama in the land.

“I’m soaking it all in. Letting my hair sit like a birds nest on my head, letting the washing pile up, letting the hours while away as I hold him, and sniff him (oh that smell) because I’ve waited so long for this moment. And I’m loving every second.”

She said: “The boys are all besotted, James is in love, there’s so much that’s happened, ooh I just can’t wait to fill you in… but for now – we just wanted to say thank you.”

The couple – who married in April 2012 – announced the pregnancy on social media at the start of 2023.

James Bye baby news

Sharing a series of pictures on Insta at the time – including a glimpse of an Ultrasound image, held by Victoria – the couple jointly announced they had been “keeping a little secret”.

James added: “I can hardly believe I’m saying it. But we’re welcoming another little one and we’re over the moon.”

The couple also touched on how they had experienced conception issues, admitting they “never thought it was going to happen”.

Victoria detailed how she had struggled with endometriosis and miscarriages, as well as years of ovulation testing and consulting fertility experts.

The Byes even gave away a pram and other baby items they’d used previously as they’d accepted the situation and “got on with life”.

However, they were delighted when their world was “turned upside down”. But Victoria also noted how concerns remained with her.

She added: “I think after losing a baby you can never fully let go and enjoy… despite the reassuring symptoms (thanks all day ‘morning’ sickness) and the doctors all nodding.

“You can’t let go of the fear.”

Thankfully, their baby son is now here!

How fans reacted to James Bye baby news on social media

James’ soap co-star Danielle Harold wrote: “Ohhhh congratulations.”

Jessie Wallace adedd: “Beautiful,” followed by heart emojis.

Someone else added: “Huge congratulations to you all, what a beautiful boy. Hope mum and baby are doing well.”

How many children does James Bye have?

Ex Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant James was already dad to three kids before the new arrival.

His and Victoria’s sons are Edward, eight, Louis, six, and Hugo, three.

Victoria previously opened up to OK! in 2018 about undergoing surgery twice the year before Hugo’s conception.

She explained at the time: “I fell pregnant really quickly with both Edward and Louis, so when we started trying for our third, we thought we’d fall pregnant quickly again.

“We tried for a couple of months and nothing happened. Then I began suffering from aches and pains in my abdominal area.”

Victoria also noted the doctor was surprised at how there were not previous difficulties with conceiving.

She added: “We didn’t think we’d be able to have any more children after two surgeries – we thought our baby-making days were over. Month after month, we’d see negative tests.”

Congratulations to James and Victoria!

