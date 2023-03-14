James Bye and his wife have revealed they are “over the moon” after announcing the gender of their fourth baby.

The former EastEnders and Strictly star made the exciting announcement last night (Monday, March 13).

James Bye and Victoria make exciting announcement

Last night, James and his pregnant wife, Victoria, took to Instagram to make an exciting announcement.

Back in January, James and Victoria revealed that they’re expecting their fourth child together.

The couple are proud parents to three boys already – Edward, Louis, and Hugo.

Last night, taking to their family Instagram account, James and Victoria revealed that they’re set to welcome a fourth boy later this year.

The couple made the announcement in a short video alongside their children.

“It’s official… The worst-kept secret ever is out! It’s a BOY! And truly… all 5 of us are over the moon…,” Victoria captioned the post.

James and Victoria had some exciting news to share (Credit: CoverImages.com)

James Bye and Victoria talk baby number four

Victoria’s caption continued, saying: “Honestly, we’ve been telling everyone – how we’re supposed to keep his name under wraps (yep we’ve decided!) is beyond me… We’ve just been SO excited.”

Victoria then continued, saying she’s “lost count” of how many people have asked if she’ll be trying for a girl.

“And I get it… I’ve mentioned before, that a previous version of me would’ve loved a girl… I assumed (before having them) that ‘boys would be boys’,” she wrote.

Victoria – who married the EastEnders star in 2012 – then went on to say that “old stereotypes” don’t apply to boys or girls anymore and she’s “so lucky” to be a mother to three boys.

“We’ve been dreaming of him for so long & to know that he’s nearly here… Our little rainbow. It means everything…,” she continued.

“Yep, one thing’s for sure – he’s so loved already.”

James and Victoria are ‘over the moon’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans congratulate the Bye’s

A plethora of James and Victoria’s fans took to the comments to congratulate the pair.

“Congrats to you both!!!!” one fan commented.

“Congratulations! What a squad,” another gushed to the Strictly star and his wife.

“Such lovely news and the most gorgeous uplifting post (as always). Massive congratulations to you all and good luck to the 5-a-siders,” a third said.

“Ahhh so many congratulations, you’ll continue to be the Princess among your handsome Princes,” another told Victoria.

