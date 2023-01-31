James Bye has revealed the struggles he and his wife Victoria had while recently trying to renew their marriage vows.

The star was booted out of Strictly Come Dancing last year with dance partner Amy Dowden. Thankfully, his personal life has been booming lately.

James Bye competed on Strictly last year with dance partner Amy Dowden (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Late last year, James and wife Victoria, whom he married in 2012, announced she was pregnant.

The pair have three young children together – Hugo, three, Louis, six and Edward, nine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Bye (@lifewiththebyes)

James Bye and wife

James’ luck, however, seemed to run out recently. His family travelled to the Caribbean to have his and Victoria’s vow renewed, only for a trio of unlucky incidents to come their way.

Speaking to OK!, James opened up about the three main tribulations he and his family faced in the Caribbean. They travelled to the island nation of Saint Lucia, known for its lush waterfalls, volcano and beaches.

The eventful saga began a few days before the vow renewal ceremony.

The family visited a water park where James, 38, ignored a sign on a slide telling him to not go head-first. Despite protest from his eldest son Edward, James said he’d be fine.

What should have been a relaxing Saint Lucian getaway swiftly turned into a nightmarish set of affairs for James and Victoria (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

He ended up smacking his head on the slide, causing his tooth to chip. Concerned for his wellbeing, his family rallied around the EastEnders actor and managed to dilute some of the damage with a nail file.

Hugo said he had tummy ache and the next thing we knew, we had projectile vomiting galore.

It wasn’t long before the second disaster struck. James and Victoria’s son became plagued by a stomach bug.

James explained to OK!: “Hugo said he had tummy ache and the next thing we knew, we had projectile vomiting galore. Luckily, he started to get better before the wedding.”

One final hiccup

As if those two incidents weren’t enough, the final fork in the road came on the morning of the vow renewal. According to James, they were subjected to “monsoon” weather.

Despite three major hiccups, James was able to renew his vows with wife Victoria (Credit: BBC)

“When we got married originally, it was in April and we were expecting a gorgeous Spring wedding,” he divulged. “But there was a snowstorm. Unbelievably, we woke up in St Lucia on the morning of the vows to a monsoon.”

Thankfully, however, the weather improved. James and Victoria were able to renew their vows, 35 enraptured guests looking on.

Read more: EastEnders star James Bye and wife announce pregnancy after struggle

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!