James Bulger’s mum breaks silence on claims his killer Jon Venables could be released: ‘I have no doubt he will reoffend again’

The mother of James Bulger has broken her silence amid claims that his killer, Jon Venables, could be released from prison in a matter of weeks.

Denise Fergus has previously been said to be “very worried” over the killer’s potential release.

Fergus is worried about Venables’ potential release (Credit: ITV)

It was recently reported that Jon Venables could be released from prison. Venables and Robert Thompson kidnapped, tortured, and killed Bulger back in 1993.

The killer now has a parole hearing. This means he could potentially be out of prison in a matter of weeks.

The mother of James Bulger, Denise Fergus, is said to be “very worried” at the prospect of her son’s killer being let loose again. Venables was released from detention in 2001. However, he was recalled in 2010 and again in 2017. This was due to him owning indecent images of children.

“Denise and her family are aware of the parole hearing and have prepared for it,” a friend of Fergus told The Mirror recently.

“It is a very worrying time for Denise. She is focused on making sure she sees justice done for James,” they then added.

Venables has been recalled to prison twice (Credit: Merseyside Police)

Now, in an interview with The Mirror, Fergus has broken her silence on her son’s killer potentially being back out in the world.

“We are worried obviously about James’ killer’s parole hearing. We know that the fate of James’ killer now lies in the hands of the parole board. There is so much at stake. In my mind, he should never be released,” she said.

“He still poses a huge danger to society and others and I, sadly, have no doubt he will re-offend again if his parole is granted,” she then continued.

“We know we are so close to getting justice for James and keeping his killer, who has repeatedly reoffended, in prison for life. I had written a victim impact statement and all we can do is wait and hope that the parole board realise what we know, which is that Venables should never walk free ever again,” she then added.

James was killed in 1993 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Venables ‘buoyant’ over potential release

It has recently been reported that Jon Venables – who has a new identity now – is “buoyant” over potentially being let free.

“Venables is buoyant as he believes this is his best, and possibly his last, chance of freedom,” a source recently told The Sun.

“He has got the official confirmation and has been working on his presentation to the parole panel,” they then added.

However, a separate source has claimed it’s “unlikely” he’ll be released.

“It is incredibly unlikely Venables will be recommended for release. He’s a chaotic character who has clearly not rehabilitated,” they said.

