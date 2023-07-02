New law could mean James Bulger’s killer Jon Venables remains in jail forever as tot’s family ‘thrilled’

Jon Venables, one of the two James Bulger killers, could now spend the rest of his life in jail, it’s been reported.

Legislation is reportedly expected to be approved next year which could see the child killer detained indefinitely. If passed, the new Victims and Prisoners Bill could give the Secretary of State the final say on whether or not he is ever released.

And it’s alleged that the family of James, who was brutally murdered by Venables and Robert Thompson when he was aged just two, are “thrilled” at the news.

James Bulger’s mother, Denise Fergus, has campaigned for Venables to remain in jail (Credit: YouTube)

Jon Venables could now face his whole life in prison

According to The Sun, the Victims and Prisoners Bill makes public safety the sole priority for freeing repeat offenders.

Venables, 40, was recalled to jail for possessing child sex images on licence in both 2010 and 2017. He is now said to be “terrified” because his Parole Board hearing keeps being delayed. Until the new bill is passed, it would be conducted under existing law. This takes into account the rights of inmates. However, that could be set to change if the bill is passed early in 2024.

James’ mum Denise Fergus previously met with Justice Secretary Alex Chalk to voice her opposition to her son’s killer ever being released from prison.

As a result, a source close to the family alleged: “The family are thrilled by Venables’ fading freedom hopes. They know his planned parole hearing has been put back. If it’s shunted back again, the Victims and Prisoners Bill could go through parliament, meaning it would affect him.

The family are thrilled by Venables’ fading freedom hopes.

“Even if his next hearing happens before its passed, it would be surprising if he’s let out as his previous releases have been deeply unsuccessful. He was denied parole in 2020 and he is probably worried that he will never be able to taste freedom again.”

ED! has contacted James’ family for comment.

Robert Thompson has not re-offended (Credit: News International/Shutterstock)

Where is Robert Thompson now?

Venables and Thompson were both 10 when they murdered two-year-old James Bulger. They snatched him from a shopping centre on Merseyside and tortured him before killing him.

The cruel pair were released in 2001 with new identities. Venables is currently in a category-A jail in the north of England. Thompson hasn’t re-offended.

