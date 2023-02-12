Denise Fergus shares private memory of son James Bulger on 30th anniversary of his death

As she marks the 30th anniversary of the death of son James Bulger, Denise Fergus has shared a private memory on social media.

She recalls a special moment she shared with the toddler that saw him smiling and giggling.

Her words and that anecdote have been shared on the devastating anniversary of the two-year-old’s murder in 1993.

James Bulger was two when he was murdered thirty years ago (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

James Bulger news

In a press release shared on Twitter, it was indicated Denise will be spending today (Sunday, February 12) paying her respects at James’ resting place with family.

She also said she would be recalling happy memories about James, including him running around the house, as well as giggling and dancing.

Denise also remember one instance where they shared plenty of happiness together.

“So please let me share this wonderful, private memory of James giggling at the top of his voice, one of the really ongoing belly giggles,” Denise said in her statement.

‘The biggest smile on his face’

Denise continued with her emotional recollection: “I walked into the lounge and saw him standing there with the biggest smile on his face. [James was] looking up to my curtains where he had thrown every Chipstick crisp out of the packet.

“He found it so funny all of them hanging off curtains like little darts, still giggling so much with that lovely big smile on his face. And I stood there and laughed so much with him.

That is the James I want everyone to remember.

“That is the James I want everyone to remember. My little, beautiful, funny James.”

Jon Venables and Robert Thompson became the youngest convicted murderers in the UK in more than a century in November 1993.

They were released on life licence following a six-month review by the parole board in 2001.

Both were banned from ever returning to Liverpool and given new identities.

Thompson has not reoffended. But Venables was sent back to jail in 2010 and 2017. He was caught with child sex abuse images on his computer.

He was turned down for parole in 2020 after serving his minimum 40 months’ sentence. But a further hearing has been mooted for later in 2023.

Last month Denise said of Venables during an appearance on This Morning: “I don’t trust him. If he gets out I know for a fact we’ll end up with another case like James’.”

