Mum of James Bulger ‘vows to ensure justice is done’ amid claims his killer Jon Venables could be ‘freed from prison by Christmas’

The mother of James Bulger has vowed to “ensure justice is done” amid claims her son’s killer, Jon Venables, could be freed from prison by Christmas.

Venables and Robert Thompson killed two-year-old James thirty years ago this year.

Mother of James Bulger ‘worried’ as Venables could be released in matter of ‘weeks’

The mother of James Bulger, Denise Fergus, is facing a “worrying time” amid reports her son’s killer could be released from prison in just weeks.

Venables and Robert Thomspon were 10 years old when they kidnapped, tortured, and killed James from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside back in 1993.

Both Thompson and Venables were released from prison in 2001 on licence for life. They were handed new identities too. However, Venables has been recalled twice – in 2010 and 2017 – after being found in possession of indecent images of children.

However, he has now been granted a parole hearing. “Venables is buoyant as he believes this is his best, and possibly his last, chance of freedom,” a source recently told The Sun.

“He has got the official confirmation and has been working on his presentation to the parole panel,” they then continued.

However, a separate source said: “It is incredibly unlikely Venables will be recommended for release. He’s a chaotic character who has clearly not rehabilitated.”

Denise Fergus ‘very worried’ about potential outcome of hearing

Back in March, it was reported that Denise had campaigned to prevent Venables from being released from prison.

“He’ll kill a child again. Don’t let that happen to another family,” she said at the time.

Now, it has been revealed that she has written a statement in a bid to prevent Venables from being released. James’ father, Ralph, has done so too. It’s believed Justice Secretary Alex Chalk is in agreement with them.

However, Denise is said to be “very worried” about the potential outcome of Venables’ hearing. But, she is reportedly preparing herself for either decision.

Denise Fergus determined to ‘ensure justice is done’ for James

Speaking to The Mirror, a family friend revealed that Denise and family are preparing for the result of the parole.

“Denise and her family are aware of the parole hearing and have prepared for it,” they told the publication.

“It is a very worrying time for Denise. She is focused on making sure she sees justice done for James,” they then added.

In a new autobiography this year, Denise revealed that she has never been able to return to the shopping centre her son was kidnapped from. However, she now feels “stronger and braver” and has a determination to campaign to help others in similar situation.

