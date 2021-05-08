James Argent has admitted he has fallen head over heels in love.

The TOWIE star has shared a screenshot of the fateful moment he met the person who stole his heart too.

And, in the picture, James can be seen lying in bed shirtless.

However, James’s ex Gemma Collins has no need to get jealous over the person her one-time beau has fallen for.

Because we’re sure she’ll agree they’re absolutely adorable!

James Argent has fallen in love at first sight (Credit: ITV)

Who has James Argent declared his love for?

Lying in bed with his top off, James shared a picture of a FaceTime conversation he had with his pal Tommy Mallet.

Tommy has just become a father to baby boy Brody.

And it’s Brody that James has fallen head over heels for.

What did Arg say in his post?

Arg shared a picture of Tommy holding Brody, with himself visible on the other end of the line in the top right of the picture.

He said: “First time I laid eyes on Brody and instantly feel in love.”

He added a red love heart emoji and tagged Tommy and his partner Georgia Kousoulou – who both found fame in TOWIE.

Adorable Brody has stolen James’ heart (Credit: Instagram)

When did baby Brody arrive?

Tommy and Georgia announced Brody’s arrival yesterday (May 7).

They shared a picture of themselves smiling broadly in hospital shortly after welcoming their first child.

Georgia also revealed Brody weighed 8lb 9oz when he arrived on May 5.

She shared: “We are so in love.”

I’d love to start a family. I’m in a place where I truly feel I could take care of a lady and take care of a child.

Posting a make-up free selfie from her hospital bed, Georgia also gushed about how welcoming Brody had been the best experience of her life.

Does Arg want kids?

Speaking on Loose Women recently, Arg revealed that following his bariatric surgery he is now in a place where he wants to settle down.

He said: “I’m fortunate enough to have a lovely family home in Essex but I’m the only one living in it, so I would love to meet someone.

“I’d love to start a family. I’m in a place where I truly feel I could take care of a lady and take care of a child.

“I’ve got huge goals and huge aspirations.”

