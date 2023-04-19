James Jordan admits he’s ‘terrified’ over decision he and Ola have to make about daughter

James Jordan says he and Ola have to make a big decision about their daughter that he’s “terrified” about.

The former Strictly star made the confession in a new column about their daughter, Ella.

James and Ola Jordan talk about Ella

James and Ola discussed Ella’s future in a new column for HELLO! magazine.

In the column, James and Ola spoke about how Ella is getting on at nursery, as well as their plans for her future.

James, 45, told the publication how Ella has grown more confident at nursery. Ola then confessed that they were initially worried about Ella going to nursery, fearing she may become “more reserved”.

However, thankfully, it has been the complete opposite case.

James and Ola spoke about Ella (Credit: CoverImages.com)

James and Ola Jordan have ‘terrifying’ decision ahead

The former Strictly stars then spoke about Ella’s future. They revealed that they haven’t started looking for schools for her yet.

“Not just yet, but it’s not far off. This time next year we’ll be applying for schools for her – and if I’m honest, it terrifies me,” James confessed.

If I’m honest, it terrifies me.

“Not only has it come around so quickly, but we’re just so worried about making the right decision for her,” Ola then said.

The couple then spoke about how they’re worried about kids being “mean” to Ella in school.

“I worry for her at school and how you can’t always control situations like this. I just want to teach her to be strong and how to stand up for herself. She’s too young at the moment to differentiate between someone just being young and someone intentionally being horrible to her,” James said.

James and Ola have moved house (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Former Strictly couple share big family news

James and Ola’s confessions come not long after they shared some news about their new family home.

In their column for HELLO! magazine, Ola and James revealed that they have “downsized”.

“We went to see our new house for the first time this week. It’s a new build house and this was our first time inside it together. Ella loved going to see the house and walking around inside it. She couldn’t wait to see her bedroom and where her playroom was,” James told the publication.

“Every time she walked into a room she went ‘Wow!’, which is nice for us because it’s half the size of our last house but it’s still nice. It’s a five-bedroom house but it’s not like a celebrity pad. We’ve downsized for a reason though – to have less stress in our lives,” he then added.

